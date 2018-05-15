John David Washington Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--IMDb (NASDAQ:AMZN):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005409/en/

John David Washington (pictured with BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee) receives the IMDb STARmeter Award in the Breakout category at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Getty Images for IMDb.

About IMDb: IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. The IMDb consumer site ( www.imdb.com ) is the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors. IMDb offers a searchable database of more than 250 million data items including more than 4 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 8 million cast and crew members. Consumers rely on the information IMDb provides – including local movie showtimes, ticketing, trailers, critic and user reviews, personalized recommendations, photo galleries, entertainment news, quotes, trivia, box-office data, editorial feature sections and a universal Watchlist – when deciding what to watch and where to watch it. IMDb’s portfolio of leading entertainment apps ( http://www.imdb.com/apps/ ) includes its popular “Movies & TV” app for iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire, Android phones, Android tablets and its mobile-optimized website. To date, there have been more than 150 million downloads of IMDb’s mobile apps worldwide. IMDb's X-Ray for Movies & TV Shows ( www.imdb.com/x-ray ) is a feature that revolutionizes the viewing experience by bringing the power of IMDb directly to Kindle Fire HD, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. IMDb’s Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/imdb ) and official Twitter account ( https://twitter.com/imdb ) are followed by more than 12 million passionate entertainment fans. IMDbPro ( http://www.imdbpro.com ) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and more. Additionally, IMDb owns and operates Withoutabox ( http://www.withoutabox.com ), the premier submission service for film festivals and filmmakers, and Box Office Mojo ( http://www.boxofficemojo.com ), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDb.com is operated by IMDb.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) ( http://www.amazon.com ). To learn more, go to: http://www.imdb.com/press.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005409/en/

CONTACT: IMDb PR

Casey De La Rosa

caserosa@imdb.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA FRANCE WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY INTERNET FILM & MOTION PICTURES CELEBRITY EVENTS/CONCERTS ONLINE

SOURCE: IMDb

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005409/en