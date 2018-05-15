Andersen Tax & Legal Adds Location in Monterrey, Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Andersen Global is proud to announce a new presence in Mexico through the expansion of Andersen Tax & Legal in Monterrey, an industrial and multi-sectorial city. Monterrey is located in the northeast of the country and is well-known as the industrial capital of Mexico. Home of many large, international companies, Monterrey is a strategic location because of its financial and industrial activity.

Andersen Tax & Legal in Mexico became a member firm of Andersen Global in June of 2015. The firm now has offices in five locations: two in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Queretaro and Monterrey.

Jose Luis Hinojosa, new Partner leading the Monterrey office, remarked, “It is an honor to join Andersen Tax & Legal in Mexico and I’m eager to bring my experience to the team for the success of the firm with the expansion of the new office location in Monterrey.”

Hinojosa has more than 20 years of experience in customs and foreign trade matters. Before joining Andersen Tax & Legal, he worked for 16 years at PwC as the Director of Foreign Trade, Customs & VAT in the Monterrey and Mexico City offices. Previously, he worked in the Ministry of Economy in the department of Export Promotion Programs.

Office Managing Partner for Andersen Tax & Legal in Mexico, Jose Luis Montes, commented, “We believe that Jose Luis will help reinforce our strategy of expansion through adding not only best-in-class personnel, but also ensuring service excellence for our clients locally and internationally, through the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global.”

Andersen Tax & Legal in Mexico will continue to provide deep legal and tax expertise across many practice areas.

Andersen Tax & Legal is the Mexican member firm of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 95 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

