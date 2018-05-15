SeniorWell Hires New Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--SeniorWell, a mobile healthcare company delivering on-site podiatry, optometry, dentistry, and audiology services to seniors residing in long-term nursing facilities across the Midwest, today announced the hiring of John Clifford as Chief Technology Officer.

As SeniorWell’s new Chief Technology Officer, Clifford’s focus is to leverage technology to make SeniorWell the preeminent provider of mobile medical services. A top priority for Clifford is to determine how technology can be used more efficiently in order to improve the patient experience. Clifford has extensive technology and insurance experience in a variety of roles ranging from startups to multi-billion dollar corporations. He graduated from the University of Bristol, United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

“Patients expect not only quality care, but efficient and timely care, when dealing with medical providers. SeniorWell is determined to get the right mix of technology in place in order to help our staff best serve our patients,” said John Clifford.

“In today’s healthcare industry, there are many technological resources available to improve operations,” said John Moroney, SeniorWell CEO. “We are fortunate to add John Clifford to our leadership team at a time where we are expanding SeniorWell’s national footprint. Improving efficiencies and enabling our staff with effective technological tools will be critical for our growth.”

SeniorWell is a mobile healthcare company delivering on-site podiatry, optometry, dentistry, and audiology services to seniors residing in long-term nursing facilities. Through its relationships with nursing facilities across the Midwest, SeniorWell sees a significant amount of patients per year. In addition to providing on-site care, SeniorWell also manufactures and fabricates custom hearing aids, dentures, and eyeglasses in its FDA approved lab for patients in need. For more information about SeniorWell and how it improves quality of life for seniors, visit http://www.SeniorWellGroup.com.

