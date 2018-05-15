Expel Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Expel ( https://expel.io ), the 1 company that’s tired of how press releases always start, has been named a Cool Vendor in the “Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management” report by technology research firm, Gartner, Inc. Expel was one of four vendors recognized in the report, which evaluates emerging vendors in a particular market. According to the report “security and risk management leaders should consider new vendors of security technology and services to address security monitoring and vulnerability management requirements.” 2

A full complimentary copy of the report, which includes an overview of why Gartner thinks each vendor is cool, their challenges and who should care is available here: http://info.expel.io/expel-named-cool-vendor-by-gartner

“I’m a little biased. Of course I think we’re cool,” said Dave Merkel, CEO at Expel. “Well...Expel is cool. I’m not. I’m a suburban dad. But, to us it’s nice to hear someone else – especially Gartner – write it down and explain the ins and outs of why Expel is cool.”

As a side note, we should probably mention that Expel replaces alerts with answers using a new approach called transparent managed security. Expel analysts use customers’ existing security products to monitor their environment 24x7 and investigate suspicious activity. When Expel spots an attack the customer gets answers, written in plain english, that explain exactly what to do, including how to fix the root cause of problems that happen over and over again. Customers can watch investigations as they’re unfolding and take action immediately – all within a shared interface. A complete overview of Expel’s offering is available at: https://www.expel.io/managed-security/.

1. Editor’s note --The following buzzwords were consciously eliminated from this press release in no particular order: market-leading, next-generation, military grade intelligence, artificial intelligence, leveraging, powerful, platform, scalable, robust, changing threat landscape, end-to-end, actionable, AI, real-time, machine learning, state-of-the-art, best-of-breed, elite, continuous and purpose-built.

2. Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management” Kelly M. Kavanagh, Anton Chuvakin, Craig Lawson, Toby Bussa, Pete Shoard, 3 May 2018.

About Expel

Expel ( @expel_io ) provides transparent managed security. It’s the antidote for companies trapped in failed relationships with their managed security service provider (MSSP) and those looking to avoid the frustration of working with one in the first place.

Transparency is the unique bit. You get 24x7 access to our security analysts so you can watch investigations as they’re unfolding and take action immediately — all within a shared interface. Our analysts monitor your environment and investigate suspicious activity using the security products you already own. When we find a problem, we tell you exactly what to do about it including how to fix the root cause of problems that happen over and over. To learn more, check us out at https://www.expel.io.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

