Aldevron Names Marc Wolff Chief Financial Officer

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Marc Wolff has been named Chief Financial Officer of Aldevron, a leading global provider of plasmid DNA manufacturing, protein production and antibody discovery services. Mr. Wolff will lead the global finance and accounting team across all Aldevron sites in the U.S. and Europe.

“We welcome Marc to our management team during this time of tremendous growth at Aldevron,” said Michael Chambers, CEO. “He brings deep experience in life science and healthcare management and has demonstrated success in building global cross-functional and finance organizations. Marc’s role at Aldevron accelerates our strategy of expanding the breadth and depth of our products and services to better serve our clients in their efforts to improve human health.”

Mr. Wolff brings more than 20 years of experience leading large, diverse finance organizations in biotechnology and healthcare. Most recently he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company, Inc., an integrated pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a variety of products, including unique drug delivery systems.

Prior to joining Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company, Inc., Mr. Wolff served as Chief Financial Officer of JHP Pharmaceuticals, LLC, or JHP, a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops, manufactures and sells branded and generic sterile products. At JHP, he oversaw the successful completion of the merger with Par Pharmaceutical. Prior to then, Mr. Wolff served in leadership roles in general management and finance at ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services, Catalent, and Cardinal Health.

“I am grateful to join Aldevron and look forward to building on the exceptional success the company has achieved,” commented Mr. Wolff. “Over the last 20 years Aldevron played a critical role in the development of transformative therapies that are having a major effect on how we treat disease. The opening of a new 70,000 square-foot GMP facility this summer will further drive growth and impact the company and its clients in significant ways. I am excited to be a part of Aldevron at this important time in the company’s development.”

About Aldevron Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical trials to commercial applications. These products are critical raw materials and key components in commercially available drugs and medical devices. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-Source™ quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, N.D., with additional facilities in Madison, Wis., and Freiburg, Germany. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.

