Ardian Raises More Than US$800 Million for Inaugural American Infrastructure Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--, a world-leading private investment house, today announces that it raised more than US$800 million for its first infrastructure fund dedicated to the US and other OECD American countries. The fund marks Ardian’s continued expansion into the American market.

Mathias Burghardt, Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Ardian Infrastructure (Photo: Business Wire)

The fundraising, which was completed in less than six months, attracted a substantial number of North American institutional investors within a diversified global mix that also included commitments from European and Asian pension funds, insurance companies and other institutions. This successful fundraising confirms the continued regional appetite for Ardian’s infrastructure investment and asset management strategies.

The fund will provide investors with opportunities to invest in high-quality US and other OECD American essential infrastructure assets in the transport and energy sectors. The team will leverage on its international network of industrial partners, construction companies and infrastructure operators, while continuing its successful approach of developing long-term constructive relationships with local stakeholders, communities and regulators.

Ardian has made significant inroads into the North America market over the past six months and has already completed its first two investments with this fund. It has partnered with Transatlantic Power Holdings (TPH) to create a renewables platform, Skyline Renewables, and acquire Whirlwind, a 60MW windfarm in Texas. Ardian also previously announced its acquisition of LBC Tank Terminals, a global operator of bulk liquid storage facilities with a significant US presence. It most recently announced the appointment of US energy industry veteran, Mark Voccola, beginning August 2018. Mark will co-lead the US infrastructure activities alongside Stefano Mion, Managing Director, who relocated from Milan to New York to spearhead the team’s US development. Two other team members will join Ardian Infrastructure during the summer in New York.

Mathias Burghardt, Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Ardian Infrastructure said: “The successful fundraising of Ardian Americas Infrastructure Fund IV confirms investor confidence in Ardian’s deal pipeline, global reach and focus on value creation, all factors which particularly resonate in the American market. We see an opportunity in the US infrastructure middle market, which remains insufficiently served and offers a higher risk return proposition. We will also be leveraging proprietary deal flow stemming from our global industrial partners doing business in the Americas.”

Ardian is already a leading European infrastructure manager with $9 billion of assets managed or advised, targeting essential infrastructure assets across Europe working alongside Ardian’s major industrial partners. The portfolio includes a number of high profile investments among others: 2i Aeroporti, the largest airport platform in Italy; Ascendi, the second largest Portuguese motorway network; and SPMR & Géosel, the French strategic oil transportation and storage companies.

ABOUT ARDIAN

is a world-leading private investment house with assets of US$67bn managed or advised in Europe, North America and Asia. The company is majority-owned by its employees. It keeps entrepreneurship at its heart and focuses on delivering excellent investment performance to its global investor base.

Through its commitment to shared outcomes for all stakeholders, Ardian’s activities fuel individual, corporate and economic growth around the world.

Holding close its core values of excellence, loyalty and entrepreneurship, Ardian maintains a truly global network, with more than 500 employees working from thirteen offices across Europe (Frankfurt, Jersey, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich), North America (New York, San Francisco) and Asia (Beijing, Singapore, Tokyo). It manages funds on behalf of around 700 clients through five pillars of investment expertise: Funds of Funds, Direct Funds, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Private Debt.

www.ardian.com

