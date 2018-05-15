Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Excitement is building for Milwaukee’s newest downtown hotel focused on celebrating the arts. It was announced today that architecture and interior design firm Stonehill Taylor, based in New York City, and branding agency One Design Company, based in Chicago, will be tasked with reinventing the 221-room InterContinental Milwaukee, owned and managed by Marcus ® Hotels & Resorts, into an immersive arts-focused hotel.

Showcasing world-class artists from around the region and the world, the hotel will celebrate art in its many forms, including visual arts, music, theater, dance and literature. Working with Marcus Hotels & Resorts, the design teams will collaborate to blend Milwaukee’s renowned arts scene and cultural heritage into a creatively bold arts hotel that is unlike anything the market has seen before.

“To our knowledge, this will be one of the only hotel concepts in the United States that truly incorporates all forms of art throughout the entire hotel,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation. “In Stonehill Taylor and One Design Company, we believe we’ve found partners who share our vision, are daring, yet not afraid of subtlety, and have the experience to design more than a hotel – a true destination with a reimagined place in our community. Together with our collaborators, we will break boundaries and create an entirely new opportunity for locals and visitors alike to experience Milwaukee through a different lens.”

The hotel will stand as a community hub with an original, boutique-hotel aesthetic and one-of-a-kind look reflective of the city’s diverse arts community. One Design Company will oversee the development of the hotel’s brand concept, including name, logo, identity systems and more, while Stonehill Taylor will spearhead the interior design for the reimagined hotel. Currently immersed in the initial research phase, both teams are collaborating with Marcus Hotels & Resorts to explore Milwaukee’s creative scene and institutions by taking in exhibits, meeting with artists and viewing performances, while also talking with visitors and residents alike about what stirs their imagination.

“We are thrilled to join Marcus Hotels & Resorts to bring a new hotel concept to downtown Milwaukee,” said Michael Suomi, principal of Stonehill Taylor. “This innovative hotel will celebrate the essence of Milwaukee’s thriving arts community, while incorporating curated pieces from well-known and up-and-coming artists alike. We are inspired by the team’s vision for this property and the impact it will have on its guests, associates and the community.”

“As a Milwaukee native with deep family ties to the local creative community, I couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity for the One Design team to collaborate on such an amazing and important property for the city. The chance to tap into creative talent and perspective from throughout the community, alongside the teams at Marcus Hotels and Stonehill Taylor, is astounding,” said David Sieren, design director and partner of One Design Company.

Opening in mid-2019, the completely redesigned property will serve as a hotel nestled within a dynamic, urban arts scene featuring:

Art installations, exhibits and programming focused on both known and up-and-coming artists. Original furniture and amenities that themselves can be considered pieces of art. Locally-procured products that celebrate Milwaukee’s roots. One or more working studios where guests can share in the evolution of each artist’s work from an up-close and personal perspective.

“Milwaukee’s reputation as a culturally relevant and intellectually stimulating destination is growing daily, especially among travelers looking for a truly authentic experience,” concluded Marcus. “And nothing is more authentic than Milwaukee’s incredible arts community. Vibrant, diverse, challenging and welcoming are just a few ways I’d describe Milwaukee’s arts scene. When you pair that with our gorgeous landscape, thriving entertainment district and professional sports clubs, Milwaukee is quickly becoming one of our country’s most exciting places to visit.”

To stay up to date on the latest happenings surrounding the new arts hotel, please visit: http://www.marcusartshotel.com.

For more information on the latest news and updates from Marcus Hotels & Resorts, please visit: http://Media.MarcusHotels.com.

About Stonehill Taylor

Stonehill Taylor is a hospitality-focused architecture and interior design firm based in New York City. For each project, the firm seeks out the essence of the location to create an inspired and distinguished approach. The firm’s high-profile portfolio ranges from interior design and renovation, to new building construction, adaptive reuse and historic preservation projects, and includes: TWA Hotel, The Whitby, Moxy Times Square, Ace Hotel New York, The Refinery Hotel, The Asbury Hotel, InterContinental Barclay and Paramount Hotel’s Diamond Horseshoe. Stonehill Taylor is at the forefront of innovative sustainable design, developing projects that are conscious of their impact on local communities and the world such as: The Crosby Street Hotel, The NoMad Hotel, and Portland’s Press Hotel. For more information, visit: www.stonehilltaylor.com.

About One Design Company

One Design Company is an independent research-driven design consultancy focused on the intersection of communication, experience and technology—where powerful brands come to life. Through user-centered research and cross-disciplinary collaboration, One Design creates beautifully functional, meaningful solutions designed to solve the complex challenges facing modern businesses. The studio has created communication strategies, brand identity systems, and a wide range of digital experiences—from websites and applications to comprehensive software solutions—for a global roster of clients spanning a wide range of industries including hospitality, food, entertainment, architecture, construction, technology, healthcare, manufacturing and beyond. For more information, please visit: https://onedesigncompany.com.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), owns and/or manages 20 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S., with another property opening in El Paso, Texas in June 2018. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and SafeHouse Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://www.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 890 screens at 68 locations in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

