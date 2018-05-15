Battery Ventures and Glassdoor Name OutSystems a Top Cloud Employer

BOSTON & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--OutSystems was named one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For by Battery Ventures and Glassdoor, citing employee happiness and company culture as primary drivers in today’s highly competitive tech economy. This ranking comes on the heels of being named a Top Cloud Employer by Forbes earlier this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005129/en/

Nasdaq congratulates OutSystems on being named a Top 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Companies to Work For by Battery Ventures and Glassdoor. (Photo: Business Wire)

Battery Ventures, a leading VC firm with investments in more than 500 tech companies, and Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, partnered for the second time to reveal the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For.

OutSystems was one of 36 new companies making the report, which was harder to crack compared to the last ranking in late 2016. Rankings were based on overall employee review scores, and this year’s cutoff required a combined average score of at least 4.4 (out of 5.0) as compared to 4.1 in the 2016 report.

“This is further validation that we are onto something special at OutSystems,” said Carlos Alves, Chief People Officer at OutSystems. “We talk about our '5 Greats' -- Growth, Giving, Culture, People, and Customers -- as being the drivers behind our success as a people-first organization. Making this list confirms that our philosophy resonates with the people that matter most -- our employees and our customers.”

The report showed that the list of leading cloud companies ranked far above industry averages in several critical areas. For example, CEO approval ratings for top companies averaged 95 percent compared to just 69 percent for the Glassdoor average. Business outlook for top companies was also significantly better with 90 percent having a positive business outlook rating vs. just 48 percent for industry average.

According to the report, the list is comprised of an “elite group” that:

Added 13 percent of headcount in the last six months Has an average of 471 workers per company Collectively added 6,119 employees over the past year Raised $7.1 billion in total capital

“We view these rankings as a key indicator of company health and potential growth,” said Neeraj Agrawal, General Partner at Battery Ventures.

The success of OutSystems to date is well above the average for other cloud-based companies in the report, having added 21 percent of its total headcount in the last six months and currently employing more than 750 people around the globe.

As further proof of the company’s success, Gartner named OutSystems a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service for the second year in a row. View a complimentary copy of the report.

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of OutSystems on Glassdoor:

“OutSystems is definitely the best company I've worked for in my growing career. I've held positions at other similar companies, but the collaborative culture is simply the best. The product is amazing, and you can see that just from other product and analyst sites, but beyond that, the people working behind the scenes really are what makes the product and company what it is today.”

Learn more about OutSystems, our culture, and see our latest career opportunities by visiting us at: https://www.outsystems.com/company/careers/

The 2nd annual Battery Ventures/Glassdoor Highest Rated Cloud Computing Companies to Work For project can be found here.

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005129/en/

CONTACT: OutSystems (US)

Ann Conrad, 404-994-2614

ann.conrad@outsystems.com

or

Katelyn Campbell, 617-502-4300

outsystems@pancomm.com

or

Laura Rijks (Netherlands)

+31 (0)35-5822730

laura.rijks@marcommit.nl

or

Catia Gil (Portugal)

+351 213 026 150

catia.gil@corpcom.pt

or

Paula Elliott (UK)

+44 (0) 1189 497736

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

or

Melinda Ilagan (Singapore)

+65 6303 0567

outsystems@preciouscomms.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES

SOURCE: OutSystems

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005129/en