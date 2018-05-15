Vigilant Introduces Stylish Space Saving Wine Wall & Built-In Wall Humidor

DOVER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Vigilant Inc., a designer and manufacturer of high-quality wine and cigar storage products, announced today the launch of their new wall series product line. The product line includes the built-in Reliance Wall Humidors and the cork-forward Wine Wall display. These products provide significant capacity for cigar and wine storage using minimal space, while creating a beautiful accent piece.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005030/en/

Vigilant's newest products: the built-in Wall Cigar Humidors and Wine Walls. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Reliance Wall Humidor presents the look of a framed piece of art and conveniently fits between two 16’’ on center stud openings. With four standard sizes, and capacities ranging from 325 to 750 cigars per unit, there is a cabinet for every cigar enthusiast. Each cabinet comes with your standard choice of flat or decorative trim, or customers can select their own custom frame in any style or material. The cigar humidors also have the option to add dimming LED display lighting with an easy to use touch control. For the ultimate cigar protection, the Wall Humidor uses a state-of-the-art electronic humidification system.

“Our team has a lot of pride in Vigilant’s new wall humidors. While obviously possessing a cool factor, they provide the ultimate combination of sleek design, user functionality and humidification precision never seen before in cigar humidors,” proclaimed Charles Griffiths, Vigilant’s owner and president.

Vigilant’s Wine Wall, provides a sleek and modern way to display your wine collection. This product includes cork-forward storage with a display row. Back lighting dramatically illuminates the grain in the mahogany panels and is dimmable for varying effects. “As the only true architectural millwork fabricator in the wine storage arena, we are uniquely qualified to design and fabricate our customer’s wine wall designs to their exacting specifications creating a spectacular wine display”, explains Griffiths. This includes customizing a Wine Wall in any style, shape, size, material and finish color, to make it a truly unique piece.

“At Vigilant, we are constantly looking to innovate, adapt and improve our products and fabrication techniques in order to serve our customers. This has made us a valuable resource for leading designers, architects and developers throughout the globe for wine and cigar storage and display elements,” states Griffiths. The Wall Humidor and Wine Wall are now available for order, to learn more visit us at vigilantinc.com.

About Vigilant, Inc. Vigilant Inc. is the premier manufacturer of superior wine and cigar storage furniture and displays for both residential and commercial settings. The Dover, NH, company designs and manufactures wine cellars, wine racks, wine cellar doors, refrigerated wine cabinets, wine lockers, cigar humidor cabinets and cigar lockers. Designed and built in the USA, all of Vigilant’s products are backed with the industry’s best warranty.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005030/en/

CONTACT: Vigilant Inc.

Krissy Trutor, 603-285-0416

ktrutor@vigilantinc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW HAMPSHIRE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Vigilant Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 09:17 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 09:17 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005030/en