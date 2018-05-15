Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

REDMOND, Wash., TAMPA, Fla. & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Kymeta —the leader in flat-panel satellite antennas enabling always-on mobile broadband—and Microsoft today announced simultaneous land mobile, maritime defense and first responder demonstrations during the 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) and Connectivity Expo (Connect X). The companies will be jointly demonstrating end-to-end communications and network on the edge with Microsoft’s patrol and tactical vehicles featuring cutting-edge hardware, software, Windows Apportals, Azure Cloud integration, and connectivity to the Internet of Things (IoT), all connected using a flat-panel, satellite Kymeta™ KyWay™ Terminal (KyWay Terminal).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005394/en/

Kymeta and Microsoft have teamed up to bring always-connected mobility to first response and military users. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Microsoft’s Azure cloud-based services can be locally replicated in a deployed environment such as a patrol vehicle, firehouse or command post, and can significantly enhance the capabilities of first responders and defense users, especially when using drones, robots and IoT devices. Combined with Microsoft Artificial Intelligence tools, this forms the intelligent edge, enabled by Microsoft and Kymeta,” said Scott Montgomery, Senior Industry Solution Manager, Microsoft. “This is a huge leap forward provided by the combined Microsoft-Kymeta solution, using Kymeta’s advanced flat-panel satellite antenna technology to enable reliable mobile communications in a way that has never been done before.”

“Kymeta is providing a dependable, flexible, on-the-move satellite connectivity solution that defense and first responder organizations can rely on,” said David Kervin, General Manager and SVP, Kymeta Solutions. “Our ability to move communications, video, audio and other sensor data to the Azure cloud, via Kymeta satellite terminals, provides an always-connected experience, regardless of how remote the location, or how congested or unavailable a terrestrial cellular network may become. This represents a significant advancement in operational tactics, situational awareness, and command and control, enabled by Kymeta’s revolutionary KyWay satellite terminal and Microsoft Azure at the edge.”

Microsoft built two vehicles designed for demonstration purposes including a Chevrolet Suburban Tactical Vehicle (at SOFIC) and a Chevrolet Tahoe Advanced Patrol Vehicle (at Connect X). Both vehicles feature a Kymeta KyWay Terminal for always-on connectivity.

Kymeta SATCOM solutions will be on display at the following events and locations:

2018 SOFIC – Tampa Convention Center – Tampa, Florida – May 21-24 See the Microsoft Tactical Vehicle outside the Tampa Convention Center and Microsoft yacht at the Tampa Convention Center water taxi dock. See KyWay satellite terminal solutions in the Kymeta booth 132. See the Nomad GCS Tactical Command Vehicle outside the Tampa Convention Center in booth SD37. See Kymeta technology with CopaSAT in booth 812. See Kymeta technology with ADS, Inc. in booth 520. Connect (X) – Charlotte Convention Center – Charlotte, North Carolina – May 21-24 See the Microsoft Patrol Vehicle in Kymeta booth G.

About Kymeta

The world’s demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places that have never been connected before.

Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications possible with a unique hybrid approach that enables satellite and cellular networks to deliver a single, global, mobile network. End-to-end mobile communications are delivered with Kymeta KĀLO™ connectivity services, and the only commercially-available, electronically-steered, flat-panel satellite terminal that goes places traditional satellite antennas cannot. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta KyWay™ satellite terminal makes high-throughput, mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats, and much more.

If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.

About Kymeta Government Solutions, Inc.

Kymeta Government Solutions is managed, led and staffed by those who understand both the distinct requirements of the government user community, as well as the demanding environments where Kymeta solutions are deployed. We serve global government customers at the federal, state and local levels, always remaining cognizant that human lives often depend on the performance and reliability of our solutions.

For government solutions visit kymetagov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005394/en/

CONTACT: Business Inquiries for Kymeta:

Kymeta Corporation

Lisa Dreher, +1 425-658-8724

Director of Marketing

ldreher@kymetacorp.com

or

Media Inquiries for Kymeta:

The Summit Group

Amy Oliver, +1 801-990-1185

PR/Content Manager

aoliver@summitslc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA MIDDLE EAST WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE SECURITY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES MOBILE/WIRELESS MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Kymeta

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 09:15 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 09:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005394/en