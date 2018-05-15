Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Cohesity, a leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced expanded integration with Microsoft Azure to empower enterprises to run a wide range of secondary data workloads seamlessly across on-premises and Azure infrastructure. Joint customers can now optimize long-term retention utilizing Cohesity Data Platform with the global scale and cost-effectiveness of Azure. Cohesity creates a comprehensive hybrid cloud data fabric that now includes long-term data retention and archiving as well as backup, disaster recovery, and test and development. By bringing together capabilities that have traditionally been delivered through separate point solutions on different infrastructure and consolidating them on a unified, easy-to-manage platform, Cohesity is bringing simplicity to the enterprise data center with Azure.

Cohesity DataPlatform now makes it easy for enterprises to take advantage of Azure Archive Blob Storage for low-cost archiving. This option is ideal for long-term retention of data that is unlikely to be accessed in the near future. Schneider Electric, a multinational corporation that provides energy management and automation solutions, was able to eliminate its reliance on legacy backup solutions including tape storage and shift to a hybrid cloud approach that dramatically improved backup snapshot frequency and recovery times.

“Cohesity has brought our aging legacy backup process into the modern day – providing a breath of fresh air in a previously tedious and frustrating process,” said Gary Jackson, global IT leader, Energy & Sustainability Services, Schneider Electric. “Cohesity’s native cloud integration allowed us to seamlessly archive data to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage in a secure and encrypted manner, using simple yet powerful storage policies. This has helped us reduce our reliance on tape significantly. With Cohesity, our entire environment is backed up to the hour – every hour. What makes Cohesity so great is its ease of use, especially in recovering data almost immediately, running virtual machines straight from a snapshot, and finally, the incredibly responsive support team at Cohesity.”

“Enterprises recognize the value of public cloud infrastructure for a variety of use cases and we want to make it simple for them to leverage these benefits through a unified platform that seamlessly spans across different infrastructures,” said Vivek Agarwal, head of corporate and business development, Cohesity. “The new integration with Microsoft Azure and our status as a co-seller will enable even more customers to realize the benefits of a hybrid cloud data fabric for a wide range of secondary data use cases.”

Tad Brockway, general manager, Azure Storage at Microsoft said, “We are pleased to see Cohesity extend their integration with Microsoft Azure Storage to now include Azure Archive Blob Storage. This offers our mutual customers more choice in determining their storage tiering strategy. It’s exciting to see Cohesity continue their integration with our services and we look forward to bringing more solutions to our customers for secondary data workloads.”

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store.

