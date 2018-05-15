CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, today announced results of its global market survey, The Digital Future Report: IoT Edition. This survey, which polled more than 2,000 consumers between the ages of 18 and 64, evaluated consumer understanding, usage and sentiment about current and future IoT applications.

By 2030, it is projected that 125 billion connected devices will be part of our daily lives. As the IoT becomes increasingly commonplace in the digital world, CSG commissioned a survey to uncover how consumers are most actively taking advantage of the IoT, and where they see IoT-connected devices impacting their lives in the next three to five years.

“With the coming rollout of 5G connectivity, the age of the Internet of Things is beginning to unfold,” said Ken Kennedy, president of technology and product, CSG. “This survey shows that consumers are ready to embrace connected devices and use IoT technology to make their daily lives easier. As the IoT market continues to grow, we will see applications become part of daily life in the home, office environments, and tomorrow’s cities.”

Key insights uncovered in the report include:

Consumers today are wearing their IoT tech. From fitness trackers to smart watches, nearly half (45 percent) of consumers surveyed own at least one wearable device today. Wearables are also seen as the most important IoT device today by 40 percent of consumers. There is a desire to make the “Smart Home” a reality. Currently, less than a quarter (23 percent) of consumers use smart home devices. However, the survey found that more than a third (36 percent) are interested in testing out connected home applications. As the IoT gets more complex, consumers want life to get easier. While many IoT devices coming to market today offer cutting-edge advancements or entertaining attributes, consumers want the IoT to have practical application. In fact, the majority (60 percent) of consumers see the biggest value of the IoT in making life easier.

About CSG

CSG simplifies the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. With over 35 years of experience, CSG delivers revenue management, customer experience and digital monetization solutions for every stage of the customer lifecycle. The company is the trusted partner driving digital transformation for leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, iflix, MTN, TalkTalk, Telefonica, Telstra and Verizon.

At CSG, we have one vision: flexible, seamless, limitless communications, information and content services for everyone. For more information, visit our website at csgi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

