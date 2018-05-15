Roblox Kicks Off International Expansion

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Roblox, the most popular entertainment platform for play with more than 60 million monthly active users, announced its plans for an international roll out. The platform is now available in Spanish, with support for other major languages coming later this year.

To lead this effort, the company has hired former Apple executive Chris Misner as President of Roblox International. Prior to joining Roblox, Misner headed up International Expansion for the Apple Online Store and was General Manager of Asia Pacific, where he led Apple’s e-commerce business to 55x growth across the region, including China.

“Roblox is poised to unlock a large global audience. It’s already played by English-speaking kids in over 40 countries worldwide,” said Misner. “By making the platform more accessible to Spanish speakers, we’re taking the next steps to power the imagination of players everywhere. In the coming year you’ll see Roblox increase its support for both players and developers around the world.”

“As a young developer in Argentina, I am thrilled to be building on Roblox in both English and my native language of Spanish,” said Matias Levi Fernandez, a player on Roblox since 2009 and a developer since 2014. “Roblox now makes it incredibly easy to publish in more than one language so my work reaches a global audience.”

Roblox is internationalizing all aspects of its platform. The company is adding community moderation, customer support, and parental resources in local languages beginning with Spanish, to ensure a safe platform where kids can play with their friends. For its developer community, the company has rolled out a set of tools that allows creators to easily publish games that can be played simultaneously by players in multiple languages. Roblox’s hope is to unite kids of all ages around the world by allowing players in any language to play together. Support for French, German, and Brazilian Portuguese is expected in the coming months with additional language support soon thereafter.

Roblox is available in English and Spanish at www.roblox.com.

ABOUT ROBLOX

Roblox’s Imagination Platform is ushering in the next generation of entertainment, enabling kids of all ages to imagine, create, and play together in immersive 3D worlds. comScore ranks Roblox as one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on average monthly visits and time spent. In addition, Roblox has been named one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 for the past two consecutive years. Roblox is freely available on all modern smartphones, tablets, computers, Xbox One, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.

