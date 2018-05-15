JUST Debuts New ‘Just Cookie Dough’ Formats and Flavors This Summer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--JUST, a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods announced today that it will launch new versions of its highly sought after Just Cookie Dough this summer. Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake and a brand-new Chocolate Mint flavor will soon be available to U.S. retailers in 14oz retail jars and snackable 1.6oz single-serve cups as well as to foodservice distributors in scoop-friendly 5lb tubs.

Crafted by a team of Michelin-starred chefs, Just Cookie Dough is egg-free, dairy-free, non-GMO and contains no artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. Attendees of the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show; Dot Foods Innovations 2018; and International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show can sample JUST’s latest creations before they reach consumers in coming months.

Within a year of launch, Just Cookie Dough became the #1 seller at a top-three national retailer while gaining 21% share and driving the category to double-digit growth, according to 2016-2017 IRI point-of-sale data. According to a recent analysis, online search interest for "edible cookie dough" is the highest it has ever been and 2017 Yelp data show user reviews mentioning "cookie dough" in the dessert category have increased 68% year-over-year from 2016 and are at an all-time high.

In order to meet this consumer demand and increase capacity, JUST (formerly Hampton Creek) established a new partnership with one of the highest-regarded co-manufacturers in the country. This has allowed JUST to improve formulations and develop new processing standards from ingredient and equipment sourcing to customized production lines. That hard work has already paid off. In April, Just Cookie Dough was named the "#1 Cool New Product" by convenience store owners and suppliers at the NACS State of the Industry Summit.

"We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our new line of Just Cookie Dough in a variety of mouth-watering flavors and expanded product formats across retail and foodservice," said Chris Jones, Vice President of Product Development at JUST. "Just Cookie Dough is more than your average dessert. We’ve sourced the best ingredients, perfected each flavor, and developed a safe way for consumers of all ages to indulge with every bite that will keep them coming back for more.”

Visit JUST at the NRA Show in Chicago, May 19-22 (booth #10536); Dot Foods in St. Louis, May 31-June 1 (booth #2777); IDDBA in New Orleans, June 10-12 (booth #6143) to sample Just Cookie Dough and the eagerly anticipated protein packed Just Scramble. Available as a pourable liquid for scrambles and omelettes, or a baked patty for breakfast sandwiches and wraps, Just Scramble will be launching at grocery stores, restaurants and cafeterias this summer and fall.

Retail buyers and foodservice distributors can request samples of Just Cookie Dough and Just Scramble as well as sell sheets from partnerships@justforall.com. For more information on the entire line of JUST products, visit www.justforall.com.

