Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery

Through digital transformation, companies from all verticals seek to optimize their processes and performance, in terms of costs, battery life, and ease of industrial data collection. Finding solutions like this for millions of businesses is the reason why more and more developers and businesses start their journey into IoT. Aware of the challenges those developers and business executives face, Sigfox has launched Sens’it Discovery, a simple and effective solution to discover, experiment, and increase their knowledge of the IoT.

Sens’it Discovery Sens’it Discovery is a customizable IoT solution that combines the Sens’it 3 device with the sensit.io application, along with Sigfox connectivity. It comes with 6 different sensors (thermometer, hygrometer, light meter, accelerometer, magnetometer, reed switch) and a central button for multiple use cases.

Sens’it Discovery is available for purchase today and includes:

1 Sens’it device and accessories 1-year application access 1-year Sigfox connectivity

The device works in any of the 45 countries where the Sigfox has coverage and can be configured to communicate in multiple regions (RC1, RC2, RC3, or RC4) without need of any local network, such as Wifi or Bluetooth. Battery life can last up to 1-year depending on use and frequency of messages. Full specs and distributors are available here.

Sens’It Discovery as a starting point for businesses By using one or several Sens’it, business decision makers can discover how the IoT can be used to solve operational challenges, such as secure and monitor facilities, customer service, and environmental data.

Developers can turn the device into a development kit, create their own firmware, and fully re-configure the device thanks to a dedicated Software Development Kit SDK available on www.sensit.io.

They will be able to:

Get direct access to the device data on the Sigfox Cloud and create new application integrations. Build custom embedded applications to completely change the device behaviour and adapt sensors’ logic to create new uses and solutions.

For hardware engineers, Sens’it Device Sources are available for download, to be re-used in other device projects.

Additionally, Altyor, a long-time partner of the Sigfox ecosystem, offers the opportunity to purchase large quantities of Sens’its. Device can be then adapted for new use cases, with new embedded applications easily created with Sens’it SDK and with a customizable front panel to match with the targeted use case. For anyone who wants to start an experimentation with a few hundreds of connected sensors, it is by far the easiest and most cost-efficient way to start.

About Sigfox Sigfox is the world’s leading IoT service provider thanks to its global network that connects billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox’s unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.

Today, the network is present in 45 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France’s “IoT Valley”. Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

