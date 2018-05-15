blu Partners with Chef & Restaurateur Eddie Huang for blu Tasting Room Tour at Regional Pop Culture Events across America

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--blu, a pioneer in the electronic cigarette industry, today announced a new collaboration with chef and restaurateur Eddie Huang for its upcoming blu Tasting Room tour, delivering “flavor as an experience” – with custom flavor-pairing events for adult consumers and local influencers in multiple markets and venues across America. The blu Tasting Rooms will run from May through September, in conjunction with various cultural and entertainment events scheduled in major cities such as Denver, Miami, Austin, Nashville, Las Vegas, and more.

Eddie Huang will act as the special guest Master of Ceremonies (MC) for select blu Tasting Room tour programming, centered on the newly launched blu ™ Liquidpod flavors. Each custom event will be hosted by Eddie Huang and blu, featuring unique regional cultural elements, spotlighting local area flavor experts, and showcasing food and/or cocktail flavor-pairings – all inspired by specific my blu flavors.

“Knowing blu’s own message of creative expression and individual freedom, our collaboration made perfect sense,” said Eddie Huang. “Flavor is much more than just taste; it’s about bringing all of your senses together to create a memorable moment. I’m honored to be the special guest MC for multiple blu Tasting Rooms this year, and I look forward to meeting folks across the country while discovering new flavor experiences and my blu pairings along the way.”

The first blu Tasting Room event with Eddie Huang as special guest MC kicked off in Denver, CO (May 12) at Woods Boss Brewery, timing around the Bacon and Beer Classic, with select tickets available to the public. Additional upcoming appearances by Eddie Huang will include:

Miami, FL (June 2) at The Clevelander during Miami Fashion Week Manchester, TN (June 9) during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Nashville, TN (June 10) at East Ivy Mansion during CMA Music Festival Austin, TX (September 22) at Tito’s Distillery during the Pecan Street Festival

To celebrate the collaboration, Eddie also recently held a special VIP BBQ preview event in Malibu, CA, where he personally served a full range of his own dishes inspired by my blu flavors for over 40 adult guests. Video highlights from the VIP BBQ are viewable at better.blu.com/flavor/malibu-vip-tasting-with-eddie-huang.

“For our blu Tasting Room tour, we wanted to go beyond the typical event activation and find unique ways to show adult consumers nationwide what it’s like to truly experience the flavor of blu and all the inputs that go into enhancing the flavor experience. This made it important for us to work with an MC partner like Eddie who genuinely represents what we call the ‘blu life’ and our vision for the tour,” said Matt Kessler, Director of Brand PR at blu. “We’re incredibly excited to have Eddie on board as our MC for multiple stops throughout the U.S., and can’t wait to show consumers what an incredible my blu flavor experience with Eddie Huang is all about.”

Stay up-to-date for event information, ticket availability and blu Tasting Room content at better.blu.com. The blu Tasting Room tour schedule is available at better.blu.com/events/2018-calendar-of-events.

For further information on ticket availability and invites, send an email to press@blu.com with the subject line (“blu Tasting Room”).

