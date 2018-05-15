Soros foundation to quit Hungary after clash with government

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The foundation of billionaire philanthropist, George Soros, is relocating its headquarters to Berlin from Budapest in the wake of an "increasingly repressive" environment in Hungary.

In a statement Tuesday, the Open Society Foundations, or OSF, said the move is due to the Hungarian government's plan to "impose further restrictions on non-governmental organizations through what it has branded its 'Stop Soros' package of legislation."

Soros, 87, has clashed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for years.

Orban has accused Soros of being part of a strategy to flood Europe with migrants and of meddling in domestic affairs.

Patrick Gaspard, the OSF's president, said the government has "denigrated and misrepresented our work and repressed civil society for the sake of political gain, using tactics unprecedented in the history of the European Union."