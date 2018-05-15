Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification (CSC), recently received Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) for retrofit installations of Astronics’ EmPower® in the flight deck on multiple Boeing aircraft types. Astronics CSC completed the STCs in conjunction with retrofit projects for multiple airlines, in which more than 600 aircraft will provide the EmPower outlets for pilot use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005183/en/

Astronics CSC has received STCs to provide flight deck power assemblies to retrofit multiple Boeing aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

The STCs are for installations of 110VAC and USB outlet combinations, plus power supplies and associated wiring kits, on Boeing 737, 757, 767, and 777 aircraft. Astronics expects to receive additional STCs for more Boeing and Airbus aircraft later this year in conjunction with additional airline retrofit programs. Airlines can leverage these STCs for quick and simplified installations of EmPower flight deck power.

Pilots are increasingly using electronic flight bags (EFBs) and the number of real-time applications they are using on those devices is rising. Increased usage can drain power, and airlines are requiring easily accessible outlets integrated into the flight deck. Astronics’ EmPower products are already a standard linefit option on Boeing and Airbus, and these new STCs represent an additional retrofit opportunity for airlines to provide consistency within their fleets.

“We were honored to be selected by several airlines to create this retrofit solution for flight deck power,” said Michael Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. “Our global experience in certification services is helping these airlines quickly provide a unified flight deck power experience across their entire fleets, which offers seamless convenience for their crews.”

EmPower systems, manufactured by Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES), currently provide passenger and crew power on more than 220 airlines worldwide. The new STCs for outlets that contain a 110VAC with a USB will ensure that flight deck power will be “future proof” for next-generation flight deck computing devices.

Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification (formerly Telefonix PDT and Astronics Armstrong Aerospace) provides inflight entertainment hardware and certification services for aircraft. Astronics CSC offers experience in over 100 domestic and international STC projects for IFEC, power, and other aircraft systems. For additional information on services provided by Astronics CSC, visit Astronics.com.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005183/en/

CONTACT: Company

Astronics CSC

Alan Manns, +1-847-244-4500

Director of Business Development

alan.manns@astronics.com

or

Media Relations

Astronics Corporation

Michelle Manson, +1-425-463-6603

Corporate Marketing

press@astronics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE SOFTWARE TRANSPORT AIR OTHER TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Astronics Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 08:45 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 08:45 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005183/en