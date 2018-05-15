Spain: 18 hurt when seating collapses at Iniesta interview

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona's city hall says 18 people received minor injuries when a temporary stand of seats collapsed during a television interview with Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta was not hurt in the incident in Barcelona on Tuesday at a municipal football pitch, where a television producer set up the seating for spectators to watch the interview.

Barcelona's city hall says 11 people, including two minors, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for contusions. The other seven people hurt were treated on site.