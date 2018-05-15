ITO EN Partners with Kimball Distributing for DSD Expansion in Texas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--ITO EN (North America) INC. the global leaders of green tea and Brooklyn based innovators of healthy beverages, has partnered with Kimball Distributing Inc.(KDI) to expand their DSD (Direct Store Delivery) distribution in the state of Texas. Covering 25 counties in North and Central Texas, Kimball Distributing has a strong distribution network in the Dallas, Fort Worth, Abilene, Wichita Falls and Waco markets.

With a premium line up of energy, protein and healthy beverage options, ITO EN’s award-winning line of TEAS’ TEA Organic ®, both in Unsweetened & Slightly Sweetened and Oi Ocha ® , Japan’s #1 Selling Green Tea will offer Texas shoppers a high quality ready-to-drink tea brewed from whole tea leaves, yielding a natural taste of the tea leaf with a distinct clean finish.

“We have been looking for a strong DSD partner to expand our presence in the Texas market for some time now,” says Jim Hoagland, COO of ITO EN (North America) INC. “In Kimball Distributing, we feel we have found that partner given their strong distribution network into convenience and grocery stores. Being a full-service DSD supplier gives us confidence that we can grow our business in these communities.”

The first account Kimball Distributing will be delivering to will be 140 Quik Trip stores in the North Texas region. With KDI servicing 7- Eleven, Lone Star Business Co-Op (LSBA) Independent Business Independent Buyer’s Co-Op (IBC), Alon and Race Trac, there is considerable growth opportunities for ITO EN in this expansive marketplace.

“We are excited to be adding ITO EN teas to our portfolio of premium products” says Kim Smith, President of Kimball Distributing. “Their expertise in exceptional quality teas is legendary, so we are greatly honored to be partnering with them to bring healthy options to our customers.”

ITO EN was most recently recognized by FORTUNE as one of “50 Companies Changing the World”, ranking #18 for its sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility in tea farming and revitalization of tea growing regions across Japan. The company has also won awards for their proprietary tea leaf recycling and eco-friendly packaging.

About ITO EN (North America) INC.:

ITO EN (North America) INC., a subsidiary of ITO EN (Japan) LTD., is an innovative beverage industry leader dedicated to creating authentic products that embody the company’s five principles of Natural, Healthy, Safe, Well-designed and Delicious. ITO EN is specifically known as a global leader in green tea with award-winning brands, including TEAS’ TEA ®, Oi Ocha, ITO EN Shots and matcha LOVE ®. To learn more about ITO EN, visit www.itoen.com, ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

