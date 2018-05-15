Actor who played Suge Knight gets probation for bank threats

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A judge has sentenced the actor who portrayed rap mogul Suge Knight in the movie "Straight Outta Compton" to one year probation for threatening bank employees.

Richard Marcos Taylor pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. The judge in New Jersey on Monday dismissed obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct charges under terms of a plea agreement.

Authorities say the 41-year-old threatened employees at a TD Bank in South Plainfield on Aug. 8 and stood in a fighting stance when police arrived.

The Star-Ledger of Newark reports Taylor told the court he'd "like to put this behind me as soon as possible."