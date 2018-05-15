2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--2K and Hangar 13 – the critically acclaimed storytellers and developer of – today announced the expansion of Hangar 13 in Brighton, United Kingdom, furthering the studio’s efforts to tap into the world’s most talented development pools and build a globally diverse team. This new office will be headed by UK game development veteran Nick Baynes, and will collaborate with the teams in Novato, CA and Czech Republic across all aspects of development on all future Hangar 13 projects.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Nick and the Brighton team into our growing Hangar 13 family,” said Haden Blackman, global studio head of Hangar 13. “The new office allows us to tap into the rich game development talent pool throughout the United Kingdom and Europe and will lead to better, more diverse games that resonate with the widest possible audience.”

Baynes, general manager of the Brighton office, brings 25-years of game development and studio management experience to Hangar 13. Many of those years were spent at Black Rock Studio as the game director on Split/Second, working alongside other colleagues who have since joined Hangar 13, including Novato-based Vice President of Development, Andy Wilson. As a resident of Brighton for more than 17 years, Baynes is intimately familiar with the game development scene in the South East UK and will bring that knowledge to bear as he begins recruiting for the new office.

“The UK has some of the most talented game developers in the world and I couldn’t be more excited to work with Andy again to build a world class team in Brighton and help forge the future of Hangar 13,” says Nick Baynes, general manager of Hangar 13’s office in Brighton. “If you’re an experienced game developer looking to join a passionate AAA studio, we want to hear from you.”

Hangar 13 is currently working on an unannounced AAA project for 2K and will continue to scale in both the U.S. and Europe at a pace consistent with the development of the game. For more information about Hangar 13, or to apply to work for the studio in the U.S., UK, or Czech Republic, please visit www.hangar13games.com.

Hangar 13 is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). For more information about 2K, please visit www.2k.com.

