Second British rugby player mysteriously dies in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka police says a second player from a visiting British rugby club has died, two days after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.

Tom Baty, aged 27, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, the police spokesman's office said.

He and teammate Thomas Howard, aged 26, suffered breathing difficulties on Sunday and Howard died shortly after being admitted to hospital.

The 22-strong party from Durham City club visited Sri Lanka on May 10 and played a friendly against a local club two days later. The following morning two players fell ill and were taken to hospital, police said.