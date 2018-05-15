Romania president chides gov't over Jerusalem embassy stance

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president says the country should remain a predictable partner to both the U.S. and the European Union, criticizing the government for trying to relocate Romania's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

President Klaus Iohannis urged the government to cooperate in a "loyal and correct" way during a meeting Tuesday with Premier Viorica Dancila to iron out differences in Romania's foreign policy.

Iohannis, who's in charge of foreign policy, is also angry with the government after Romania was among three countries to block a EU statement calling the U.S. Embassy move in Israel "unwise." Romania has no immediate plans to relocate its embassy.

After the meeting, Iohannis said the government should act "in the national interest," adding that the premier had agreed. He is a rival of the left-leaning government.