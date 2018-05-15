Synacor Brings Zimbra X Email and Collaboration Platform to Blockchain

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC), today announced that Zimbra X, the new email-as-a-service version of its globally popular Zimbra email and collaboration software platform, is now in beta on the EOSIO software protocol, and is planned to roll out to hundreds of thousands of EOSIO community members in the coming months.

Zimbra X has been built from the ground up to be a container-based, cloud-native product that can powerfully leverage the advancements of blockchain technology. It is designed for reliability and redundancy and makes it easy to upgrade components or continuously deploy new features without downtime. It is highly customizable for organizations of all sizes and is compatible with highly regulated industries such as healthcare and finance.

“The considerable work we’ve put into building the Zimbra X architecture to be flexible for any cloud environment enabled us to quickly develop and deploy for blockchain,” said Himesh Bhise CEO of Synacor. “We believe Zimbra is in an ideal position to leverage blockchain technology to deliver a revolutionary email product at this time.”

Users of Zimbra X with blockchain will provide verified identities to register an account. The service will deliver one of the world’s most advanced email solutions due to the use of authentication, databases, and asynchronous communication native to the blockchain architecture upon which it’s built.

“Zimbra X is a modern email application with open APIs for easy connection to popular blockchain registration systems,” said Erynn Petersen, Senior Vice President of Platform Products at Synacor. “Extensive research into various blockchain solutions resulted in Zimbra X living on EOSIO technology. Its scalable high performance allows mainstream consumer products to leverage blockchain capabilities. We expect EOSIO to continue to emerge as a leading blockchain operating system.”

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005811/en/

CONTACT: Synacor

Matt Wolfrom

VP, Corporate Communications

716-362-3880

press@synacor.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE INTERNET AUDIO/VIDEO TELECOMMUNICATIONS SEMICONDUCTOR MOBILE/WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING PUBLISHING

SOURCE: Synacor

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 08:15 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 08:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005811/en