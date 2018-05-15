Dollar Bank Announces 2018 Tuition Scholarship Contest Winners

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Dollar Bank announced today the winners of its annual Tuition Scholarship Contest: Grace Heldwein of Independence, OH; Isabel Segel of Pittsburgh, PA; and Merrick Gessler of Virginia Beach, VA. Each student has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship toward their college studies. This is the tenth Tuition Scholarship Contest for Pennsylvania and Ohio, and the first Contest for Virginia.

As part of the Dollar Bank Tuition Scholarship Contest, participating students attended a financial education seminar where they learned about beneficial money management topics such as budgeting, financially preparing for the future, understanding credit and more. To further increase their financial literacy, students were provided with additional educational resources and asked to develop and submit a personal finance budget and essay as part of their entry into the Contest. One student from each of Dollar Bank’s market areas (Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia) was chosen as a Contest winner.

Grace Heldwein is graduating from Independence High School and will be attending the University of Cincinnati in the fall to major in Communication Design.

“I am very grateful to receive this award! This scholarship will enable me to finance the program that will lead to my dream creative design career,” said Grace. “This award will also decrease my need for student loans and lessen the financial burden of my education.”

Isabel Segel is graduating from Taylor Allderdice High School and will be attending Princeton University in the fall to major in Economics.

“When I attended the Financial Literacy Seminar and crafted my essay for the Scholarship Contest application, I gained new insight into the world of personal finance,” said Isabel. “When I head to college in the fall and begin my career after graduation, I will be one foot forward with the foundations of financial literacy under my belt!”

Merrick Gessler is graduating from Frank W. Cox High School and will be attending the Honors Program at Randolph-Macon College in the fall to major in Biochemistry and minor in Music.

“I plan on paying for college by myself so I can establish a sense of fiscal awareness and responsibility within myself. This scholarship will help me pay for college expenses and lift a lot off my debt load so that I can be financially prepared for what medical school has in store for me,” said Merrick. “I am honored to be awarded this scholarship by Dollar Bank and hope to represent it well in my future endeavors.”

“At Dollar Bank, we believe that financial education is extremely important for students of all ages,” said Jim McQuade, President and CEO of Dollar Bank. “We are proud of the accomplishments of the Tuition Scholarship Contest winners so far and hope the financial education they received as part of the Contest will help them to establish a financially stable future in college and beyond.”

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $8 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 70 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and has over 1,300 employees. For more than 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dollar Bank ( www.dollar.bank ) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

