Clear Channel Outdoor Wins Long-Term San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Expansion, New Agreement Enables Advertisers to Reach Consumers across the Entire San Diego DMA

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) (NYSE: CCO), a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today announced the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) awarded CCO a new contract to administer, innovate and grow ad sales across MTS’ 550+ buses and 150+ for up to 10 years. The addition of these highly visible public transit assets makes mass scale transit media buying through CCO in San Diego turnkey for brands via one sales point of contact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005392/en/

Clear Channel Outdoor's existing suite of outdoor media in San Diego includes the North County Transit District's Coaster. (Photo: Business Wire)

CCO was awarded this contract through a competitive bidding process. CCO’s existing suite of outdoor media in the market included the North County Transit District’s (NCTD) Breeze buses, the Coaster and the Sprinter rail, as well as MTS bus shelters. Now with these additional MTS transit products, CCO can help local and national advertisers reach approximately 103MM San Diegan riders – 343% more annually.

San Diego’s transit system offers high-impact options to meet a variety of brand objectives and budgets while casting a wide net to capture much sought after Southern California demographics, audience behaviors and lifestyle locations. This includes college students, diverse populations, military, tourists and affluent households. Additionally, the trolleys provide new advertising opportunities for brands to reach attendees at the annual Comic-Con International in San Diego. This world-renowned entertainment and comic convention, that runs from July 19 to 22, this year is expected to attract over 130K+ fans from 80+ countries—many of whom will leverage the ease and efficiency of the MTS transit system for transportation.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System,” said Lynn Palmer, Vice President, Sales and Market Manager, Clear Channel Outdoor-San Diego. “San Diego continues to flourish as a vacation destination with over 34 million annual visitors, presenting a lucrative opportunity for brands to engage with a diverse audience. From hosting Comic-Con, to offering high-end retail and entertainment experiences, as well as having the best beach cities and surfing on the Pacific coast, San Diego has proven itself a desirable location for brands to execute impactful and measurable outdoor advertising campaigns.”

Rob Schupp, Director of Marketing and Communications, Metropolitan Transit System said, “The MTS first tapped Clear Channel Outdoor as the operator and media provider for its 400-plus bus shelters in 2014. Since the partnership began, CCO has demonstrated its strong ability and creativity to market and sell the MTS bus shelters advertising program. Over the last four years, CCO has played an integral role in assisting MTS with a new shelters replacement program that will eventually add up to 100 new bus shelters to the inventory. We look forward to CCO duplicating the same level of success on its new transit and trolleys contract.”

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies, with more than 650,000 displays in over 35 countries across five continents, including 43 of the 50 largest markets in the United States. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings offers many types of displays across its global platform to meet the advertising needs of its customers. This includes a growing digital platform that now offers over 1,200 digital billboards across 28 U.S. markets. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ International segment operates in 22 countries across Asia and Europe in a wide variety of formats. More information is available at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Reach . Email

Like us on Facebook .

Follow us on Twitter .

Follow us on Linked In .

Sign up for CCO’s award-winning blog, Look Up .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005392/en/

CONTACT: Press:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Wendy Weatherford, 212-812-0081

wendyweatherford@clearchannel.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT LUXURY TRANSPORT RAIL PUBLIC TRANSPORT TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION OTHER TRAVEL RESTAURANT/BAR GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT BLOGGING RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS PUBLISHING SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005392/en