Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SSW;7;82%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;84;Mostly sunny;97;84;NNW;9;30%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;82;60;Sunny and nice;87;62;N;6;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;65;54;Sunshine;68;60;E;13;69%;61%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;75;53;Spotty showers;63;47;N;15;71%;72%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;52;39;A little a.m. rain;51;41;ENE;7;60%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;71;63;Mostly cloudy;74;62;W;8;53%;36%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;57;37;Increasing clouds;66;37;NE;11;40%;61%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;83;64;A t-storm in spots;76;60;SSE;9;90%;57%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;84;65;A t-storm in spots;83;63;S;7;51%;45%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;69;61;Showers;69;56;WSW;14;76%;87%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;91;66;Sunny and nice;91;69;WNW;10;24%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;89;76;Cloudy, downpours;89;75;SSW;4;81%;81%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;69;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSE;5;67%;70%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;94;79;A t-storm around;93;80;S;7;68%;54%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;71;57;Partly sunny;70;57;ENE;7;66%;23%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;86;72;Mostly cloudy;86;70;E;5;66%;85%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a t-storm;73;53;A shower or t-storm;70;53;WSW;7;56%;80%;9

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;76;52;Showers and t-storms;70;52;N;6;67%;81%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;63;49;Rather cloudy;64;48;SE;6;73%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;79;55;Nice with sunshine;80;55;E;6;56%;7%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;60;48;Showers and t-storms;67;52;WSW;7;74%;82%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warmer;75;53;A shower;71;46;N;9;62%;69%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;79;55;A t-storm in spots;74;50;WNW;12;62%;43%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;69;51;Showers and t-storms;67;54;WSW;8;64%;69%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;67;49;Partly sunny;60;50;SE;6;61%;11%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A couple of t-storms;83;65;NW;4;51%;85%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;80;67;Showers around;71;67;SW;11;82%;86%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;90;67;Partly sunny;93;68;NNE;14;27%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;52;Sunshine and warm;77;57;SSE;6;56%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;66;Partly sunny;82;67;E;5;53%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;85;Partial sunshine;99;84;S;10;58%;32%;12

Chicago, United States;Clearing and cooler;66;52;Partly sunny;71;55;E;8;59%;7%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;78;S;7;80%;95%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;72;51;Some sun, a t-storm;68;54;NNW;4;62%;58%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;75;67;Sunny and pleasant;74;67;NNW;11;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;89;70;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;SE;6;57%;31%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;84;73;S;10;83%;60%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;83;Hazy and very warm;107;82;N;5;29%;1%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;71;46;A t-shower, warmer;80;52;S;6;40%;60%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSE;10;75%;91%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;73;Sunshine, pleasant;92;73;SSE;6;59%;23%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;61;40;Mostly sunny;56;41;NNE;14;63%;1%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;75;54;Rain and a t-storm;70;54;NE;7;59%;93%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;Mostly sunny;69;61;ENE;17;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;96;80;Mostly sunny and hot;98;82;SSE;8;59%;23%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;A stray t-shower;69;56;ESE;5;75%;83%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;85;72;A t-storm in spots;84;73;SSE;9;78%;79%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, warm;84;51;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;ESE;7;55%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A t-storm in spots;94;80;S;7;69%;75%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;90;76;A morning shower;88;77;SSE;7;71%;54%;5

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;83;70;An afternoon shower;85;73;ENE;4;60%;65%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;101;78;Mostly sunny;99;78;ESE;6;36%;33%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;89;68;Mostly sunny;92;71;N;9;44%;8%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, nice and warm;79;63;Sunshine and warm;82;64;SW;6;56%;12%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;E;7;72%;72%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;93;78;Sunny and beautiful;94;78;NNE;9;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;61;42;Mostly cloudy;58;45;ESE;6;58%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;67;52;A t-storm in spots;74;53;NW;5;47%;63%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;83;Hazy and breezy;99;84;W;15;50%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;62;SSW;6;71%;86%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;106;77;Mostly sunny;104;77;NNW;9;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;74;53;A p.m. t-storm;78;54;SSE;10;45%;81%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A stray shower;87;79;E;15;65%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;WNW;6;71%;85%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;96;79;A shower or t-storm;96;79;S;12;69%;82%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SSW;3;83%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;61;27;A t-storm in spots;60;31;NE;7;24%;42%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;6;79%;77%;6

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;72;64;Mostly cloudy;71;63;SSE;9;74%;13%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;55;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;N;8;49%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;73;51;Cooler;60;44;NNE;15;68%;53%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;70;54;Clouds breaking;71;56;S;6;61%;4%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;Clouds and sun;86;75;SSW;6;74%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;77;56;ENE;6;38%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;WSW;9;76%;93%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;Cloudy with a shower;85;74;ESE;4;83%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Morning rain;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;ESE;8;51%;54%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;58;48;Low clouds;56;47;WSW;8;60%;14%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;56;A t-storm in spots;82;59;NE;5;38%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Thunderstorms;86;77;SE;10;76%;90%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;69;53;A p.m. t-storm;73;58;ESE;10;60%;80%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;SW;14;76%;72%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;66;54;Clouds and sunshine;59;47;S;9;53%;8%;3

Montreal, Canada;Periods of rain;74;38;Sunny and beautiful;71;52;SW;4;35%;23%;8

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;73;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;57;NW;6;53%;39%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;92;79;Hazy sun;95;81;NW;9;67%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;76;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;59;WNW;7;75%;79%;7

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;84;62;Cooler with showers;64;56;ENE;7;74%;93%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;84;63;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;WNW;7;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with showers;48;35;A p.m. shower or two;46;28;WNW;14;69%;83%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, pleasant;82;58;Inc. clouds;80;63;SW;5;60%;14%;7

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;79;48;A thundershower;79;45;NNE;4;44%;63%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain this morning;70;35;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;SW;11;35%;8%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;75;Showers around;84;77;E;6;72%;77%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Showers and t-storms;87;77;WSW;5;77%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;86;75;Showers around;84;75;NE;7;81%;85%;5

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;74;53;A shower or t-storm;74;49;NNE;8;61%;66%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warm;81;58;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;E;8;44%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;94;77;A t-storm around;94;77;SSW;6;68%;63%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;10;80%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;A shower in places;90;74;ESE;6;53%;69%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;69;52;Showers and t-storms;68;53;WNW;7;59%;84%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;90;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;66;SE;8;81%;98%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;53;Periods of rain;66;50;SW;6;74%;74%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSW;9;46%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;A downpour;82;74;A morning shower;84;73;ESE;10;71%;77%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;43;38;A touch of rain;46;42;SSW;13;79%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, warm;76;54;Partly sunny;74;58;NE;3;51%;9%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny;83;71;Mostly sunny;87;71;NW;4;60%;31%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;96;73;Mostly sunny, nice;95;73;E;10;14%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;61;53;A t-storm in spots;66;55;SE;6;80%;64%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Lots of sun, warm;82;54;Showers around;71;54;WSW;7;67%;91%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;62;53;Clouds breaking;62;53;W;11;69%;36%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;64;Showers and t-storms;77;64;S;4;82%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;74;A shower in spots;82;75;ESE;13;72%;72%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;65;A t-storm in spots;75;65;W;4;99%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;84;55;Partly sunny;85;56;E;8;19%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;67;51;An afternoon shower;72;44;SE;3;41%;70%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;72;A shower in places;83;71;NNE;8;71%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;49;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;NNE;6;49%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;77;55;Not as warm;67;53;SSW;6;73%;23%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;86;71;Heavy thunderstorms;76;71;SSW;7;85%;94%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;93;77;Unseasonably hot;97;77;S;10;53%;13%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SSE;5;77%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;79;53;A shower or t-storm;76;50;WSW;6;48%;59%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;85;75;A shower or two;84;73;E;14;68%;74%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, warm;80;46;Partly sunny, warm;78;51;SSE;6;33%;1%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;69;54;A morning shower;65;52;SW;13;62%;47%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;92;78;A t-storm around;93;79;SSE;6;66%;50%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, warm;79;50;Partly sunny;71;50;N;7;59%;26%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;82;60;Clouding up;80;60;SSE;8;41%;18%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;Mostly sunny;78;57;NE;7;49%;30%;10

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;75;57;A t-storm in spots;70;54;N;7;44%;42%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;NNE;9;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Severe thunderstorms;72;55;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;E;4;51%;16%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;82;66;Clouds and sun;83;68;SSW;14;57%;7%;11

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;64;46;Sunshine;59;49;WSW;8;61%;0%;9

Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm around;80;67;Partly sunny, humid;76;68;ENE;14;75%;14%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;Periods of sun;76;57;SSE;8;47%;28%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;68;29;Increasing clouds;69;42;ESE;7;27%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;76;56;Mostly sunny;69;54;SE;5;59%;23%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;58;49;Showers and t-storms;66;54;W;9;62%;70%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A t-storm around;95;76;W;5;60%;70%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;68;53;A p.m. t-storm;70;57;E;9;58%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;72;54;Showers and t-storms;70;55;NE;6;71%;87%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;59;55;Periods of rain;62;50;S;15;89%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;103;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SW;5;57%;64%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, nice;71;49;Mostly sunny;73;50;NE;3;44%;8%;10

