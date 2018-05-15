Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SSW;11;82%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;38;29;Mostly sunny;36;29;NNW;15;30%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;Sunny and nice;30;17;N;9;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;18;12;Sunshine;20;15;E;21;69%;61%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;24;12;Spotty showers;17;8;N;24;71%;72%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;11;4;A little a.m. rain;11;5;ENE;12;60%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;22;17;Mostly cloudy;23;17;W;12;53%;36%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;14;3;Increasing clouds;19;3;NE;18;40%;61%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;25;15;SSE;14;90%;57%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;29;18;A t-storm in spots;28;17;S;11;51%;45%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;21;16;Showers;21;13;WSW;22;76%;87%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;33;19;Sunny and nice;33;20;WNW;16;24%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;31;24;Cloudy, downpours;32;24;SSW;7;81%;81%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;21;A t-storm in spots;32;22;SSE;8;67%;70%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;S;11;68%;54%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny;21;14;ENE;12;66%;23%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;30;22;Mostly cloudy;30;21;E;8;66%;85%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a t-storm;23;11;A shower or t-storm;21;12;WSW;11;56%;80%;9

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;24;11;Showers and t-storms;21;11;N;9;67%;81%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;17;9;Rather cloudy;18;9;SE;10;73%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;26;13;Nice with sunshine;27;13;E;9;56%;7%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;15;9;Showers and t-storms;19;11;WSW;12;74%;82%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warmer;24;12;A shower;22;8;N;14;62%;69%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A t-storm in spots;24;10;WNW;20;62%;43%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;20;11;Showers and t-storms;20;12;WSW;13;64%;69%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;19;10;Partly sunny;16;10;SE;9;61%;11%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A couple of t-storms;28;18;NW;7;51%;85%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;27;19;Showers around;22;19;SW;17;82%;86%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;32;19;Partly sunny;34;20;NNE;22;27%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;11;Sunshine and warm;25;14;SSE;9;56%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Partly sunny;28;19;E;7;53%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;29;Partial sunshine;37;29;S;16;58%;32%;12

Chicago, United States;Clearing and cooler;19;11;Partly sunny;22;13;E;12;59%;7%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;25;S;12;80%;95%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;11;Some sun, a t-storm;20;12;NNW;7;62%;58%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;24;20;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;NNW;17;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;SE;9;57%;31%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;S;16;83%;60%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;Hazy and very warm;41;28;N;8;29%;1%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;22;8;A t-shower, warmer;26;11;S;9;40%;60%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;17;75%;91%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;23;Sunshine, pleasant;33;23;SSE;10;59%;23%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;Mostly sunny;13;5;NNE;23;63%;1%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;24;12;Rain and a t-storm;21;12;NE;11;59%;93%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;ENE;28;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;36;27;Mostly sunny and hot;37;28;SSE;12;59%;23%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;A stray t-shower;21;14;ESE;8;75%;83%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SSE;14;78%;79%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, warm;29;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;ESE;11;55%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;11;69%;75%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSE;11;71%;54%;5

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;An afternoon shower;29;23;ENE;7;60%;65%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;25;Mostly sunny;37;25;ESE;9;36%;33%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;34;22;N;15;44%;8%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, nice and warm;26;17;Sunshine and warm;28;18;SW;10;56%;12%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;11;72%;72%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;34;26;Sunny and beautiful;34;26;NNE;15;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;16;5;Mostly cloudy;15;7;ESE;10;58%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;20;11;A t-storm in spots;23;12;NW;8;47%;63%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;38;29;Hazy and breezy;37;29;W;25;50%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;17;SSW;9;71%;86%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;41;25;Mostly sunny;40;25;NNW;14;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;SSE;15;45%;81%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A stray shower;30;26;E;24;65%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WNW;10;71%;85%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;36;26;A shower or t-storm;35;26;S;19;69%;82%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;6;83%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;16;-3;A t-storm in spots;15;-1;NE;11;24%;42%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;10;79%;77%;6

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;22;18;Mostly cloudy;22;17;SSE;14;74%;13%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;13;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;N;13;49%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;23;11;Cooler;15;6;NNE;24;68%;53%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;12;Clouds breaking;21;13;S;10;61%;4%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Clouds and sun;30;24;SSW;10;74%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;13;ENE;9;38%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;14;76%;93%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;Cloudy with a shower;30;23;ESE;7;83%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Morning rain;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;ESE;12;51%;54%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;14;9;Low clouds;13;8;WSW;12;60%;14%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;13;A t-storm in spots;28;15;NE;8;38%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Thunderstorms;30;25;SE;17;76%;90%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;20;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;ESE;15;60%;80%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;22;76%;72%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;19;12;Clouds and sunshine;15;8;S;15;53%;8%;3

Montreal, Canada;Periods of rain;23;4;Sunny and beautiful;22;11;SW;6;35%;23%;8

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;23;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;14;NW;10;53%;39%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun;35;27;NW;15;67%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;WNW;11;75%;79%;7

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;29;17;Cooler with showers;18;13;ENE;12;74%;93%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;29;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;WNW;11;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with showers;9;2;A p.m. shower or two;8;-2;WNW;22;69%;83%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;Inc. clouds;26;17;SW;9;60%;14%;7

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;26;9;A thundershower;26;7;NNE;7;44%;63%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain this morning;21;2;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;SW;18;35%;8%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;24;Showers around;29;25;E;10;72%;77%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WSW;8;77%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;24;Showers around;29;24;NE;12;81%;85%;5

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;23;11;A shower or t-storm;23;9;NNE;13;61%;66%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warm;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;E;12;44%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;25;A t-storm around;35;25;SSW;9;68%;63%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;17;80%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A shower in places;32;23;ESE;9;53%;69%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;20;11;Showers and t-storms;20;11;WNW;11;59%;84%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;32;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;19;SE;12;81%;98%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;12;Periods of rain;19;10;SW;9;74%;74%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Mostly sunny;26;15;SSW;14;46%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;A downpour;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;ESE;15;71%;77%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;6;3;A touch of rain;8;6;SSW;21;79%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, warm;24;12;Partly sunny;23;14;NE;5;51%;9%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;31;22;NW;7;60%;31%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;35;23;Mostly sunny, nice;35;23;E;16;14%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;16;11;A t-storm in spots;19;13;SE;10;80%;64%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Lots of sun, warm;28;12;Showers around;22;12;WSW;12;67%;91%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;17;12;Clouds breaking;17;12;W;18;69%;36%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;S;7;82%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;24;A shower in spots;28;24;ESE;21;72%;72%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;W;6;99%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;29;13;Partly sunny;29;14;E;12;19%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;19;11;An afternoon shower;22;7;SE;5;41%;70%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in places;29;22;NNE;13;71%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;10;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;NNE;9;49%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;25;13;Not as warm;20;12;SSW;9;73%;23%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;30;21;Heavy thunderstorms;24;21;SSW;11;85%;94%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;Unseasonably hot;36;25;S;16;53%;13%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;7;77%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;26;12;A shower or t-storm;24;10;WSW;10;48%;59%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;24;A shower or two;29;23;E;23;68%;74%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, warm;27;8;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;SSE;10;33%;1%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;12;A morning shower;18;11;SW;21;62%;47%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SSE;9;66%;50%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, warm;26;10;Partly sunny;22;10;N;11;59%;26%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;28;16;Clouding up;27;16;SSE;12;41%;18%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;Mostly sunny;26;14;NE;12;49%;30%;10

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A t-storm in spots;21;12;N;12;44%;42%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;NNE;14;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Severe thunderstorms;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;E;7;51%;16%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;28;19;Clouds and sun;28;20;SSW;22;57%;7%;11

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;18;8;Sunshine;15;9;WSW;13;61%;0%;9

Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm around;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;20;ENE;22;75%;14%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Periods of sun;24;14;SSE;12;47%;28%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;20;-2;Increasing clouds;20;6;ESE;12;27%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;20;12;SE;8;59%;23%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;14;10;Showers and t-storms;19;12;W;15;62%;70%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm around;35;24;W;7;60%;70%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;20;11;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;E;15;58%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;22;12;Showers and t-storms;21;13;NE;10;71%;87%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;13;Periods of rain;17;10;S;23;89%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;39;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;8;57%;64%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;Mostly sunny;23;10;NE;6;44%;8%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather