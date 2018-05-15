Family photo becomes new picture of terrorism in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In the photo, Mom leans in slightly to rest one hand on her youngest son's arm. Two little sisters in the front hold flowers against matching red head scarves. Dad stands in the back next to the oldest son, who has already outgrown him, both wearing collared shirts.

They appear to be a picture of any ordinary middle-class Indonesian family. But they have shocked the world's most populous Muslim nation this week by becoming its new face of terrorism.

Friends and neighbors describe the Muslim parents as nice and normal, but on Sunday, they fanned out with suicide bombs attached to themselves and their children, attacking three churches. The entire family was killed in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya. The youngest human bomb was just 8 years old.