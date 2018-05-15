Andres Iniesta to likely quit Spain after World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Andres Iniesta says he will most likely retire from international soccer after Spain plays at the World Cup.

Iniesta tells Onda Cero radio that "if nothing strange happens, this World Cup will be my last participation with the Spanish national team."

The 34-year-old Iniesta scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final. He also was a key part of Spain's two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Iniesta announced last month that he would leave Spanish club Barcelona after 16 seasons. His last match for Barcelona is on Sunday against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

The midfielder says he will reveal his next club before Spain plays at the World Cup in Russia. He has said he won't play for another European club.