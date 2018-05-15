EGAMI Group Celebrates a Decade of Purpose-Inspired Marketing Communications and Agency Growth with the Hiring of First President

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--In recent celebration of a decade of success, EGAMI Group – an award-winning and purpose-inspired multicultural integrated marketing and communications agency – today announced the appointment of Cheryl Overton as President. In this newly formed role, Ms. Overton will guide the Executive Leadership team, overseeing operations, new business and bringing her unmatched creativity and strategic thinking to the C-suite. She will report to EGAMI Founder and CEO Teneshia Jackson-Warner expanding the agency's assets, tools, and diverse staff, as well as drive content and creative innovations to help take the agency into its next decade.

“I’ve known Cheryl for quite some time now, and throughout the years she has been an incredibly valuable strategic and creative advisor to our firm,” said EGAMI CEO Teneshia Jackson-Warner. "I knew when it was time to create a new position of President to lead our business into the next ten years; there was no better person than Cheryl. The level of strategy, creativity, connections and cultural relevance she brings to our team goes unmatched, and I’m humbled by her decision to join us and know that she will be a leading force in our agency’s exciting, purpose-inspired journey.”

Ms. Overton comes to EGAMI Group as an award-winning communications and integrated marketing expert, mentor and university lecturer. She has successfully led award-winning work for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, American Express, Target, Verizon, NIVEA, Unilever Dove and Starbucks, among others. She joins EGAMI from Zeno Group where she served as Executive Vice President and NY Consumer Marketing Practice Lead and, prior to that, ran an eponymous communications consultancy that counted EGAMI among its clients. Other agency leadership experience includes Spark PR, PMK|BNC, UniWorld Group, Ogilvy, and Edelman. Cheryl has a successful track record of providing chief strategy, creative and business development counsel, along with relationship management for brands targeting consumer, and multicultural audiences.

“Topics of diversity, inclusion and the influence of consumers of color have never been more prevalent, so I am thrilled to be part of a multicultural team leading cross-cultural brand strategies,” said EGAMI President Cheryl Overton. “As the role of agencies continues to evolve, I am energized to work with the incredible EGAMI team to innovate offerings and expand our presence and client roster around the world.”

As President, Ms. Overton will lead the agency’s core services, including: Brand Strategy, Cultural Insights, Integrated Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Community Engagement, PR, Creative, Content, Media Strategy, Social & Events. She will also oversee all agency operations, including finance, human resources, administration, client services and innovation.

This appointment coincides with EGAMI’s recent Gold SABRE Award win for the best Multicultural Marketing campaign for “The Talk” launched for P&G’s My Black is Beautiful initiative.

About EGAMI Group

EGAMI Group is an award-winning, women and minority-owned, multicultural integrated marketing and communications agency, founded on the belief that brands that live, lead and operate ON PURPOSE can change the world. EGAMI pioneered purpose-inspired marketing in multicultural communities and leads brands in meaningful engagement with these important audiences. EGAMI’s Founder and CEO released the first-ever book on purpose-driven marketing to multicultural communities entitled, “Profit with Purpose: A Marketer’s Guide to Deliver Purpose-Driven Campaigns to Multicultural Audiences,” a second book is underway. In its ten years of purpose-inspired marketing, EGAMI Group has served 35 clients; delivering 50+ campaigns, engaging 15+ million multicultural consumers; spent $3+ million with Minority-Owned Businesses; and secured $2+ million in multicultural community contributions.

