Malaysian aviation body protests AirAsia's claim of pressure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's aviation body has protested claims by AirAsia's chief that it ordered the budget airline to cancel extra low-fare flights in the run-up to last week's elections.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission said Tuesday it lodged a complaint with police over the comments made by AirAsia's chief executive Tony Fernandes.

Fernandes in a video released Sunday publicly apologized for supporting defeated Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose long-ruling coalition lost the May 9 election. He said he buckled under government pressure and was foolish to think that his endorsement would appease the government and protect jobs.

The commission Tuesday said it had approved the 120 extra flights requested by AirAsia. It refuted Fernandes' claim that it had summoned AirAsia over the matter.