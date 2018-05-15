Sigma wins BSS Innovation category at Pipeline Awards

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, is pleased to announce that it has won the 2018 Innovation in Business Support Systems category at the Pipeline Awards in Nice, France.

In a category designed to identify innovation and excellence in Business Support Systems (BSS), the award recognizes the latest groundbreaking advances in BSS across sales, ordering, billing, customer care, and other critical functions. The company was also runner-up in the Innovations in Operational Support Systems category.

" Pipeline is happy to see Sigma Systems be recognized by the 2018 Innovation Award judges for its ongoing innovation in operational and business support systems,” said Scott St. John, Managing Editor of Pipeline. “The Pipeline Innovation Awards are exclusively judged by a panel of technical executives from service provider and analyst companies, and this year included experts from Telenor, Singtel, Windstream, and Analysys Mason; which further validates Sigma's continued innovation in these areas by key stakeholders in the industry and, in particular, by those that leverage innovative technology products to deliver the most advanced communications services around the world.”

Glenn Gibson, Vice President of Marketing for Sigma, commented: “With digital transformation as a major issue for so many CSPs, we have been investing significantly to deliver the BSS innovations they need specifically within the create, sell, and deliver processes to bring new product and services to market in rapid fashion. We are thrilled to see our hard work and R&D commitment gaining this level of recognition and I would like to thank the Sigma team for all the hard work in making our products the best-in-class.”

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning and Insights products in addition to offering a core set of services including professional services, cloud services, and managed services. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners globally.

