Sigma Systems wins Leading Lights Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor of the Year Award

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, today announced that it is has won the category of Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendorof the Year at this year’s Leading Lights awards. This also comes on the same night that Sigma won for CTO of the year at this year’s TM Forum Excellence awards and the 2018 Innovation in Business Support Systems category at the Pipeline Awards in Nice, France.

Now in its fourteenth year, Leading Lights is one of the communications industry's leading awards programs, recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategy and innovation. The award/s recognize/s that Sigma stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud, and makes employees happy.

Glenn Gibson, Vice President Marketing for Sigma Systems, commented: “It is an honor for Sigma to be recognized by Leading Lights in this category. Recognition in the Outstanding Digital Enablement Company of the Year award is evidence of the collective excellence of all Sigma’s employees. Sigma is passionately committed to providing agile, catalog-driven solutions to help service providers create-sell-deliver their next innovative service and business model, and we thank Light Reading for their recognition.”

To engage with Sigma about its award-winning technology platform and products please email info@sigma-systems.com or visit www.sigma-systems.com.

About Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning and Insights products in addition to offering a core set of services including professional services, cloud services, and managed services. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners globally.

