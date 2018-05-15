Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Mobile Barriers LLC is pleased to introduce new tapered wall sections for its highly mobile MBT-1 barriers. The new tapered wall sections provide work crews full lane access with only 6 inches (15 cm) of incursion on the adjoining lane. The sections can be used with new and existing barriers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005331/en/

Mobile Barriers MBT-1 with Tapered Wall Section (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mobile Barriers MBT-1 was developed to help improve work zone conditions for workers and the public. It is in essence a portable, self contained, work zone that simply drives in place much like a semi-truck, and then leaves as quickly when done. It is designed to provide a safer, better work environment for workers, and minimize disruption, improve traffic flows and reopen lanes more quickly for the public.

“There’s no better way to reduce work zone accidents and improve conditions for everyone than to safely complete the work as quickly as possible and reopen the roadway to normal traffic flow,” earlier commented John Barton, TxDOT’s then Deputy Executive Director.

“Working in live traffic is an increasing challenge for work crews. For the public, trying to get through and past work zones can be both frustrating and hazardous,” noted Kevin Groeneweg, CEO of Mobile Barriers. “The tapered wall sections are designed to further minimize disruption to passing traffic while providing crews with full lane access.”

Mobile Barriers MBT-1 has received increasing national and international accolades for improving safety, efficiency and traffic flows in and around work zones. Barriers typically come complete with power, work lights, signage and attenuator, and can be outfitted with cranes, hot boxes, mixers and other equipment to help further simplify and speed tasks. For additional information, see www.mobilebarriers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005331/en/

CONTACT: Mobile Barriers

Bridget Ostronic, 303-526-5995

sales@mobilebarriers.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT TRUCKING OTHER TRANSPORT PUBLIC TRANSPORT URBAN PLANNING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Mobile Barriers

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005331/en