WHOOP Launches New Consumer Membership to Unlock Human Performance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Today WHOOP, the human performance company, launches its consumer membership designed for the 24-hour performance lifestyle which includes hardware, analytics and a community of like-minded individuals. The WHOOP Membership costs $30/month with a 6-month minimum commitment to begin. This $180 entry point is the lowest WHOOP has ever offered for its premium service.

Members receive the WHOOP Strap 2.0, which collects 5 variables 100x/second to provide the most granular and accurate data on the human body. Analytics across Recovery, Strain and Sleep, accessed via a mobile or web app, optimize performance 24/7. The WHOOP Community already includes pro and college athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs and some of the most competitive high-performers on the planet. New WHOOP Members will have access to the same advanced hardware and analytics, as well as the opportunity to join teams and challenges to further unlock their potential.

“It’s been a privilege to serve many of the best athletes and teams in the world to date,” said Will Ahmed, Founder & CEO of WHOOP. “We’ve now taken many learnings from the top performers and applied them to a consumer facing membership. This is for a wider set of consumers – those that take performance seriously, whether that means securing a PR on their next marathon, or improving their personal habits as a business executive on the road for work. This service is designed to feel like a 24/7 coach on your body.”

Recently securing a $25 million Series C financing round, WHOOP is dedicating meaningful resources to this new consumer experience.

With this membership launch, WHOOP is also announcing an investment from Bose Ventures, the strategic investment group within Bose Corporation. Bose Ventures works with start-ups like WHOOP that are focused on technologies to help people live better and feel better. As wellness and wearables are among the key target areas for Bose Ventures funding, WHOOP offers a particularly attractive opportunity for collaboration.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, transforms how athletes understand their bodies and unlocks their inner potential. Designed for the 24-hour performance lifestyle, WHOOP has built a system across hardware, analytics and community used by the most elite athletes in the world to positively change behavior through actionable recommendations. The WHOOP Strap 2.0 provides teams and individuals with a continuous and personalized understanding of Recovery, Strain and Sleep. Studies demonstrate WHOOP can reduce injuries, prevent overtraining, and improve performance. Join the best athletes in the world and learn more by visiting www.whoop.com.

