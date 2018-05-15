Pope says he's thought about when it's time to 'take leave

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he has thought about when it might be time to "take leave" of his flock.

Francis made the comment during his morning homily Tuesday; the Vatican didn't release the full text.

Francis was reflecting on St. Paul discerning when to leave his flock in the care of others, a decision Francis said all bishops must make.

He said: "When I read this, I think about myself, because I'm a bishop and I'll have to take my leave."

Francis has said retired Pope Benedict XVI "opened a door" to future popes by resigning. While the 81-year-old pope has said he didn't envisage a long papacy, he hasn't said explicitly if he'd retire.

Francis may have also been referring to Chilean bishops implicated in a sex abuse cover-up scandal.