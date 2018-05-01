Ministry destroys 700lb (316kg) of drugs in public ceremony

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau destroyed 316 kilograms (700 pounds) of drugs in a public ceremony today.

The amount of drugs destroyed today increased by 3.5 times from last year, from 86 kg to 316 kg. The largest amount ever to be destroyed was in 2013 after 103 kg of heroin and 240 kg of ketamine were discovered in a single Kaoshiung drug bust.



(CNA image)

This year's 316 kg were the product of 5,772 different drug bust cases, according to UDN. Heroin, marijuana, and ketamine composed most of the destroyed substances.

The Ministry upped the security of the event as well from previous years, distributing bulletproof vests to each guard and equipping several guards with assault rifles to monitor the ceremony.

The destruction took place at the Beitou Refuse Incineration Plant.