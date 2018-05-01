Taiwan President visits new offices of U.S. American Institute in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited the new home of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the representative office of the United States announced on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The buildings, in Taipei City’s Neihu District, will be officially inaugurated next month. It is not yet clear who will represent the U.S. government at the event, but earlier reports that National Security Adviser John Bolton might attend have recently been discounted.

AIT Director Kin Moy (梅健華) thanked President Tsai for her assistance and said the organization was honored to have been able to welcome her for an early visit Tuesday morning, the Central News Agency reported.

The AIT said on Facebook its new offices would serve as a forceful symbol of Taiwanese-American friendship. Work was approaching completion, and staff would be likely to move from the old structures in the Daan District to the new Neihu headquarters some time this summer, AIT said.

Tsai visited the new site accompanied by top officials such as Presidential Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Security Council Secretary General David Lee (李大維), CNA reported.