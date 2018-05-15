Tourism Bureau sets aside NT$40 million to help southern Taiwan’s tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau issued a news release on Tuesday, announcing that the bureau has set aside NT$40 million to subsidize tour groups traveling to the five national scenic areas in southern Taiwan, according to a Central News Agency (CNA) report.



The five national scenic areas include Siraya National Scenic Area in Tainan, Maolin National Scenic Area in Kaohsiung, Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area in Pingtung, Penghu National Scenic Area, and East Coast National Scenic Area in Taitung.

The Tourism Bureau stipulated that the itinerary of a tour group planning to apply for the subsidy must include attractions in any of the five national scenic areas, and the travel time must be on weekdays and at least two days and one night (at least one night stay in one of the cities or counties where the scenic areas are located), according to the report.

The bureau said that if eligible, a tour group will get an accommodation subsidy of NT$500 per day per person and a transportation subsidy of a half of the transportation cost (tour bus, boat, train, airplane), but the maximum total subsidy is NT$30,000 per tour group and NT$50,000 per tour group visiting Penghu County, according to the report.

The subsidies for traveling to national scenic areas in Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Taitung are effective immediately, but the subsidies for Penghu will not be available until October 1 to be in sync with the holding of the Year of Bay Tourism convention, the report said.

The Tourism Bureau hopes that the short-term promotional measure will attract members of the public to travel to southern Taiwan and encourage tour operators to come up with in-depth itineraries that have strong local appeal, according to the report.