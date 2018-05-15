Gloria Jean's Coffees to Open First of 190 Outlets Planned for the UK

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group (ASX: RFG), has signed a Master Franchise Agreement which will see 13 outlets from its Gloria Jean’s brand open in the United Kingdom in the next 12 months, and 190 outlets within 10 years.

The 20-year agreement has been signed with local businessman, Naweed Nasir, whose other successful business interests have included Green Valley Foods Ltd.

During 2018 new stores are planned and in development in the United Kingdom for the Gloria Jean’s brand which is Australia’s leading speciality coffee house. It joins other Retail Food Group brands C2U, Donut King and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar which are also opening new outlets in the United Kingdom in 2018.

Retail Food Group Chief Executive International, Mr Mike Gilbert, said the announcement includes a lot of exciting firsts for the brand.

“The Agreement will not only enable RFG’s first Gloria Jean’s outlet to open in the United Kingdom, but it will also be our first outlet outside Australia to represent the ‘Gloria Jean’s of the future’ - a significant brand renovation where all elements of the brand have been rigorously reviewed and tested,” Mr Gilbert said.

“We are excited to be launching the Gloria Jean’s Coffee rebrand into the UK market, as we believe it has a unique positioning and modern feel from the store design to the menu, that UK consumers will love.

“The United Kingdom is an important strategic market for Retail Food Group and a natural platform from which to plan further expansion into the European markets.”

Mr Gilbert said the United Kingdom’s first Gloria Jean’s future branded outlet will open in July in Glasgow.

“The United Kingdom has a growing speciality coffee market and Gloria Jean’s Coffees has an outstanding offering to meet that need. It’s an offering that is already successful in over 900 outlets in over 50 markets across Europe, North America, Middle East, Asia and the South Pacific,” he said.

Retail Food Group is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchisor with a network of more than 2,400 outlets across 9 Brand Systems and over 80 territories.

To find out more about RFG and their other brand opportunities, visit www.rfgbrands.com.

About Retail Food Group Limited:

RFG is a global food and beverage company headquartered in Australia. The Company is owner of the Donut King, Brumby’s Bakery, Michel’s Patisserie, bb’s Café, Esquires, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, It’s A Grind, The Coffee Guy, Café2U, Pizza Capers and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar Brand Systems, and is a significant wholesale coffee roaster supplying existing Brand Systems and third party accounts under Di Bella Coffee Co. As well, RFG is an emerging leader in foodservice, dairy processing and wholesale bakery pursuits, operating the Hudson Pacific Foodservice, Associated Foodservice, Dairy Country and Bakery Fresh.

