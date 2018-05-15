TWSE to seek investors in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong

Taipei (CNA) - The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) is launching a campaign to solicit funds from Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, starting with a series of investment seminars in the three markets.

The seminars will be held May 15-18 in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul and will offer information on the investment environment in Taiwan.

TWSE President Chien Lih-chung will lead one of the delegations, comprising representatives of more than 10 listed companies, to meet with foreign institutional investors in Hong Kong and Tokyo and promote the Taiwan firms' products and operations.

The Taiwan companies represented will include PC brand Acer Inc., power management solution provider Delta Electronics Inc., and computer component and peripheral equipment supplier Lite-On Technology Corp.

The seminars, held in collaboration with Fubon Securities, will also provide information about corporate governance in Taiwan's capital market, how the Taiwanese equity market is developing, and the TWSE's efforts to bring the Taiwan market in line with international standards.

After the seminars in Hong Kong and Tokyo, Chien will travel to Thailand to meet with Taiwanese investors there and encourage them to launch an initial public offering in Taiwan in a bid to broaden the scope of securities on the local main board.

The second delegation, meanwhile, will travel to Seoul, led by TWSE Senior Executive Vice President Rebecca Chen (???).

The seminars there will be held jointly by the TWSE, Taiwan's KGI Securities and South Korea's Samsung Securities on May 16 and 17.

The delegation to South Korea will include representatives from printed circuit board maker Elite Material Co., auto component supplier Cub Elecparts Inc., electronics component firm Hu Lane Associate Inc. and semiconductor interface board testing service provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech Co.

The TWSE said the main purpose of the seminars in the three markets is to give foreign institutional investors a better understanding of Taiwan's capital market and boost Taiwan's international visibility and global competitiveness. (By Tien Yu-pin and Frances Huang)Enditem/pc