Model mother in eastern Taiwan looks for the long-haired female teacher who came to her store to buy shoes for students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A model mother in eastern Taiwan said during a public event to honor model mothers on May 11 that she has been looking for a long-haired female teacher who came with two children from the mountains to her shoe store to buy shoes for them many years ago.

Wong Yue-e (翁月娥), who is simultaneously selected as this year’s model mother by Taitung County and Taitung City governments, said she has been looking for the teacher over the years because “I wanted to ask her ‘if there are other children from the remote township who also need shoes?’”

The 78-year-old is a shoe store owner in Taitung City, and accompanied by her children she attended the Mother Day event organized by the county government. She said she wanted to take advantage of this public event to look for the teacher who touched her heart.



Wong said that one day many years ago, a long-haired female teacher walked into her store with two aborigine schoolboys, who were in the second grade and third grade, respectively, and asked about the price of a pair of shoes because she wanted to buy shoes for the boys.



Wong told her that a pair of shoes cost NT$380. The teacher hesitated a little, looked at the two kids, then turned her head to the older boy and said, “Buy you next time, your young brother first this time.”

“The expression in that boy’s eyes tells me that he wants to have a new pair of shoes,” Wong said, adding that she felt so sad to hear what the teacher had to say and see how yearning the older boy’s eyes were. Therefore, Wong offered the deal of “buy one and get one free” and sold the teacher two pairs of shoes for NT$350.



Wong’s daughter Lin Mei-zhen (李美臻) said she had worked in the mountains and intuition told her that the two boys’ family was poor, but the loving teacher was probably not rich either. After that her mother has been looking for the teacher, wishing to ask her “if there are children who still need help,” Lee said

However, Lee said her mother has not been able to find the teacher, but over these years, her mother often gave away shoes to groups who look after underprivileged children in honor of the teacher.

Lee said her mother had wished to use this event to find the teacher and at the same time offer to donate shoes to other kids, adding that they hoped school teachers can help them find kids who are in need of shoes.