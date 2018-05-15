Molex Presents Heilind Asia Pacific with 2017 Molex APS Regional Distributor of the Year Award for 3rd Consecutive Year

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc. has been awarded the “2017 Molex APS Regional Distributor of the Year Award” from Molex, a globally recognized provider of electronic solutions in a wide range of industries; this is the 3 rd consecutive year that Heilind Asia Pacific wins the award.

Molex announced on 21 March, 2018 that it has awarded the 2017 Molex APS Regional Distributor of the Year Award to Heilind Asia Pacific. The award recognizes Heilind Asia Pacific as a leader in the distribution of electronics for industrial and commercial enterprises. Heilind Asia Pacific grew faster in Asia than any other distributor and has outperformed the market in the past 5 years. The company always try to provide professional services and comprehensive technical supports to its customers, aim high with its suppliers in order to achieve business growth together.

Mr. David Ho, VP of Molex APS Sales & Marketing and Mr. Fred Bell, VP of Molex Global Distribution presented the “2017 Molex APS Regional Distributor of the Year Award” to Heilind Asia, and expressed their congratulations on behalf of Molex. The award represented the commitment that demonstrated by Heilind Asia and the contribution that it made to significant revenue growth for both companies.

Responding to the award, Martin Kent, President of Heilind Asia Pacific and Europe, said: “We have worked very hard to be a favourable and desirable distributor of Molex. Thanks Molex for the great support, we value our partnership and look forward to continued expansion of our business relationship.”

Heilind is authorized to distribute inventory for more than 100 world-leading manufacturers and support both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific ( http://www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”.

About Molex:

Molex is the world's leading supplier of electronic connection devices and is committed to designing and developing innovative solutions for various important products related to daily life. The company has the largest number of product portfolios in the world, with more than 100,000 products, including everything from electrical appliances and fiber optic solutions to switches and application tools. Molex serves customers in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, data communications, computer/peripheral equipment, automotive, building wiring, industrial, consumer, medical, and military markets. The company has the highest level of research investment in the industry. The company continues to introduce innovative products and solutions in areas such as high-speed signal integrity, miniaturization, high-power transmission, optical signal transmission, and sealed connection to harsh environments. For more information, visit WWW.MOLEX.COM.

