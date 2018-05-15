Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market to Witness High Demand From APAC Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. The excellent mechanical and barrier properties of biaxially oriented polyamide films to emerge as a key driver to impact market growth.

Biaxially oriented polyamide films are used in many end-user applications as they exhibit excellent strength and mechanical properties. These films contain polyamide resins and are popularly used in applications that require resistance to odor, gases, UV radiations, and other chemical substances. These films offer high pinhole resistance and impact strength. They are widely used in food and pharmaceutical packaging applications as they prevent the entry of oxygen and other gases, thereby increasing the shelf life of the packaged products.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from electronics industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global biaxially oriented polyamide films market:

Increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from the electronics industry

Biaxially oriented polyamide films are extensively used in electrical and electronic products because of their superior properties. These films exhibit high thermal stability and mechanical strength, and they can operate across a range of temperatures. As a result, they are used in circuit boards, coil insulation, transformer wrapping, capacitor insulation, magnetic wire insulation, and soldering applications. Anti-static polyamide film is suitable for circuit board construction application.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films is likely to increase in APAC due to the low production costs of electronic products in China and Japan. Electronic gadgets and equipment are widely used in automobiles, aircraft, and other general manufacturing industries. Growth in these industries will drive the global biaxially oriented polyamide films market during the forecast period.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global biaxially oriented polyamide films market by application (food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, electronics, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

F&B accounted for the largest application segment in 2017, and it is expected to retain its market share during the forecast period. This segment is followed by the medical and pharmaceutical, electronics, and others segment respectively. The food and beverage segment is the only segment which is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period.

In 2017, APAC dominated the with a market share of close to 43% followed by the Americas and EMEA. While the market share of the Americas and EMEA is expected to witness a small decrease over the forecast period, the market share of APAC is expected to increase by more than 1%.

