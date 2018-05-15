Worried Hawaii homeowners ask: Am I covered for volcanos?

HONOLULU (AP) — The lava coming out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isn't the only worry for people who live on the fiery mountain. Many homeowners aren't sure whether their insurance policies cover volcano damage.

Some people believe fire coverage will suffice, but some policies specifically exclude fires caused by molten rock. Lava coverage can cost more than $3,000 per year.

Judy Moa is an insurance broker who specializes in catastrophic coverage for Hawaii. She says she's been fielding many calls from anxious homeowners.

The horror of seeing houses turned to ash has motived some people who went without insurance to scramble to purchase a policy. They might have to wait six months before new policies are available.

The most recent eruption has destroyed about two dozen homes on the Big Island.