Worried Hawaii homeowners ask: Am I covered for volcanos?

This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii hom
In this May 13, 2018 frame from video released by the U.S. Geological Survey, gases rise from a fissure near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure sent gases
Volcanic gases and ash rise from recent lava fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii on Monday, May 14, 2018. People nixing vacations to Hawaii's Big island has c
Volcanic gases and ash rise from recent lava fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii on Monday, May 14, 2018. The field of hardened lava rocks in the foreground i
In this May 13, 2018 photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, gases rise from a fissure near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure in Hawaii's Puna Dist
HONOLULU (AP) — The lava coming out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isn't the only worry for people who live on the fiery mountain. Many homeowners aren't sure whether their insurance policies cover volcano damage.
Some people believe fire coverage will suffice, but some policies specifically exclude fires caused by molten rock. Lava coverage can cost more than $3,000 per year.
Judy Moa is an insurance broker who specializes in catastrophic coverage for Hawaii. She says she's been fielding many calls from anxious homeowners.
The horror of seeing houses turned to ash has motived some people who went without insurance to scramble to purchase a policy. They might have to wait six months before new policies are available.
The most recent eruption has destroyed about two dozen homes on the Big Island.