Taiwan calls out WHO director general on Twitter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ahead of the World Health Assembly (WHA) for which Taiwan did not receive an invitation due to Chinese pressure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( ) called out the director general of the World Health Organization for a tweet promoting “health for all.”

The annual WHA takes place in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 21 through 26 this year, with China once again preventing the WHO from sending a letter of invitation to Taiwan despite growing support from major powers for the island nation.

In a tweet, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked the question “Are you attending the World Health Assembly this year?” and invited people to “Join me and the WHO family” in Geneva. He went on to tweet “It’s time for #HealthForAll,” the Liberty Times reported.

However, MOFA responded with a tweet of its own, answering “No” to the WHO chief’s question. “#Taiwan is still waiting for a #WHA71 invitation,” MOFA continued.

“It’s time for Taiwan to play a bigger role in boosting global health by participating in #WHA as an observer & other @WHO activities & meetings,” MOFA said in its tweet.

The statement ended with “#HealthForAll” and “TaiwanCanHelp,” the Liberty Times reported.

Even though Taiwan was not invited, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) was still planning to head to Geneva with a delegation to hold bilateral meetings and press Taiwan’s case on the sidelines of the WHA event.