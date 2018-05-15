  1. Home
Photo of the Day: 'Accidental map of Taiwan' found in bento box

'Map' of Taiwan appears inside a box of glazed sweet potatoes

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/15 14:25

"Map of Taiwan" (left). (Photo by Veronika Csenge Kiss)

TAIWAN (Taiwan News) -- A Hungarian exchange student living in Kaohsiung took a photo of what she describes as an "accidental map of Taiwan" imprinted on the inside lid of a bento box by the sauce of some glazed sweet potatoes inside.

The 19-year-old student, Veronika Csenge Kiss, took the photo during her 10-month stay in Taiwan.  Kiss said she was given the bento box from her host mother which was purchased from a night market in Kaohsiung.

Describing her discovery, Kiss said, "This is a box my hostmum brought me in the first month of my stay. By that time I was already in love with the country so this accidental surprise made me pretty impressed."

The Chinese government has yet to release a statement on the map, which does not appear to depict Taiwan as a part of China.


"Map" of Taiwan visible on upper left side. (Photo by Veronika Csenge Kiss)
