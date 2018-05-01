Upcoming events in Taipei for May 16-23 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The heat has arrived in Taipei and so has another fun week of events and activities, May 16 through May 23.

Music

Iron & Wine is playing at Legacy this Thursday, May 17. Taipei will be the third stop on their Asia tour, after Bangkok and Singapore. Tickets are NT$1,800 (US$60) in advance and NT$2,200 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.



(Image from Facebook event page)

Food

This year's Taipei Vegan Fair (TVF) promises to be the biggest one on the island to date. TVF is taking over the Flower Expo May 18-20. Guests can enjoy free entry to peruse the 70 plus vegan vendors on site. Cutlery will be available to rent for those who forget to bring their own.



(Image from Facebook event page)

Champagne Collet Taiwan presents the Gatsby Party this Saturday evening. Come to the Grand Mayfull Hotel at 6 p.m. in 1920's fancy dress for an evening of live music and champagne. Entry is NT$5,800 per person.



(Image from Facebook event page)

Fun

Peacestreet Community Center and Yoga with Carolyn are partnering up to present Live Music Yoga, Wednesday May 23. Joss Jaffe and Maryse Dumas will accompany the class with their instruments. Class runs from 7-8:15 p.m.



(Image from Facebook event page)

The theme of this year's Art Revolution Taipei (A.R.T.) is "artists in and of themselves is art." Approximately 317 pieces of art will be on display at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 3 from May 18 through May 21. The works are finalists from the International Artists Grand Prize Competition (IAC), chosen from among the 4,546 pieces entered.



(Image from Facebook page)

Party

POW!WOW! Taiwan and Urban Nomad will screen "Wall Writers," a history of graffiti in the 1960s and 1970s, on the GoodNine Cafe rooftop this Saturday. The film starts at 5 p.m. and costs NT$240, or join the Rooftop Graffiti Lounge after party at GoodNine for free.



(Image from Facebook event page)

The Shine Shine Underwater Lover Animal Party will be otherworldly. According to the event page, "Tonight we are going to turn into glittering sea creatures // Don't speak human language, just gliding dance with fins // Release gli gli sounds into air bubble surround sound." Come to Ivy Palace dressed as an aquatic creature anytime from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. this Friday. Entry is NT$350, including one drink, and those "who have successfully transformed get three free shots."



(Image from Facebook event page)

The final night of party at Elektro has arrived. Doors open at 10 p.m. May 18 through the morning of May 19 to celebrate the club's final evening. Click "going" on the Facebook event page before 12:30 a.m. for free entry.



(Image from Facebook event page)

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, May 19 there are social networking events at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.